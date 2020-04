Sorry, beer fans — the coronavirus pandemic could make your drinks flat. Here's why

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The fizz added to your bubbly drinks is becoming harder to come by, sparking concerns about flat beer and soda.

That's because the coronavirus pandemic is putting a strain on supplies used in carbonation, experts say.

Fizzy drinks require carbon dioxide, which is often captured during the production of ethanol for gasoline, Reuters reports. But the virus has lowered the demand for fuel, leading to closures at some ethanol plants, according to the news outlet.

"The supply is rapidly deteriorating," Geoff Cooper of the ethanol industry's Renewable Fuels Association told Forbes magazine. "Absent of some intervention to keep these facilities running, it will further deteriorate. We're on the verge of something fairly disruptive. It's going to be hard to come by."

That news may be unwelcome for people who want to crack open a cold one.

As people work from home to help stop the spread of COVID-19, about 42% say they drank alcohol while on the clock. Beer is the beverage they turn to most often, McClatchy News reported.

Earlier this month, the Compressed Gas Association says it warned Vice President Mike Pence of what was to come.