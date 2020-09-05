Spare the Air alert extended through Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A record-breaking string of Spare the Air alerts is now in its third week, with an alert for the region extended through Labor Day mostly due to smog, Bay Area Air Quality Management District officials said Saturday.

In recent days, the alerts were prompted by wildfire smoke -- which continues to be a factor -- but unhealthy levels of smog are expected to accumulate through Monday, air district officials said.

"Though wildfire smoke has subsided significantly and air quality has improved over the past few days, high temperatures and tailpipe exhaust are expected to cause unhealthy smog this holiday weekend," said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District.

Triple-digit temperatures are forecast around the Bay Area through Labor Day.