Napa’s historic Borreo building is for sale, or lease. Asking price? More than $5 million.
David La Rochelle's house burned in the 2017 Atlas Fire. He determined his new house will fare better.
A 31-year-old man’s arrest Sunday night after an arson incident was his third in as many days, Napa Police reported.
For now, the lone Bay Area holdout is Santa Clara County, where county health officials argue that lifting local indoor mask requirements would present an unnecessary risk to residents who are vulnerable to the virus.
The mishap resulted in a vehicle smashing into a Soscol Avenue showroom, but no injuries were reported, according to police and dealer staff.
A fatal head-on traffic collision this morning temporarily closed Highway 29 just south of Diamond Mountain Road — near Calistoga — for a few hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Napa County's Walt Ranch saga entered new territory with opponents alleging Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza has a conflict-of-interest.
Paul Franson checks out the newly opened Los Agaves restaurant in Napa.
Napa’s famed Silverado Resort and Spa sold for $62.4 million to Colorado, New York groups.
City Councilmembers Mark Joseph and Pierre Washington helped lay the groundwork for the city’s action.
