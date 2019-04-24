(July 2, not yet rated)
Starring: Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, Zendaya, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal.
Wait - Spider-Man is back? He wasn't looking so hot at the end of "Avengers: Infinity War," as you may recall. That's one mystery that is sure to be addressed by this week's "Avengers: Endgame." But there are others, such as:
Is Gyllenhaal's Mysterio the bad guy or the good guy? A villain in the comics, the character - an expert in illusion and special effects - is said to join forces with Spidey in the fight against several "elemental" entities representing Earth, Air, Fire and Water.