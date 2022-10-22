Adoption Fees $175 for kittens up to one year $125 for cats over one year All cats have been: -... View on PetFinder
Spider
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Napa restaurateur who turned a bowling alley into an unlikely setting for high-end Mexican cooking has closed shop.
NakedWines.com will pay $650,000 to settle a lawsuit by five California counties – including Napa County – over the online wine seller’s subscription practices.
Jack and Gayle Daniels were awarded $4.35 million after a Napa County jury ruled that their State Farm agent underinsured their Silverado home.
Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling Services and the Clover Flat landfill are being acquired by a Texas-based company, ending 59 years of local ownership by the Pestoni family.
Passing the baton: A Napa father and son carry on a family drum major tradition at Napa High School.
Former school employee Benjamin Casas faces eight more charges of sexually abusing children, following his arrest earlier this month.
Update: Paul Flores convicted of murdering former Napa resident Kristin Smart; Ruben Flores found not guilty of accessory charge
One jury has found Paul Flores guilty of murdering Cal Poly student and former Napa resident Kristin Smart in 1996, but a second jury acquitted Flores' father Ruben of an accessory charge for allegedly helping to hide Smart's body.
Napa Police announced the arrest of the suspect in the robbery of a local liquor store earlier this month.
The jury for Ruben Flores, who is accused of helping his son, Paul Flores, cover up Cal Poly student Kristin Smart's murder, reached a verdict Monday, but deliberations over the son's fate continued.
Napa Police reported the arrest of a man Wednesday after the department said a neighbors’ dispute at an apartment building escalated into violence and vandalism.