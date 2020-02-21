Sports Capsule

MMA show at Napa Valley Expo Feb. 22
SF Combat, a mixed martial arts promotions firm owned by Napa’s Steve Barnett and Danasabe Mohammed, will hold its next show, “SF Combat Extreme 2,” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Napa Valley Expo’s Chardonnay Hall.
Scheduled to fight for the CAMO California State Welterweight Title are Sonoma’s Brady Wiklund, fighting out of NorCal Fighting alliance in Santa Rosa, and Salinas’ Diego Zuria, representing Team Take Flight.
In the co-main event will be Suisun City’s Anthony Beal, of Vallejo's Asylum Fight Team, and Victor Flores of Urijah Faber’s Ultimate Fitness in Sacramento. Twelve other fights are also scheduled.
Local fighters include former American Canyon High wrestling standout Robert Seronio III.
“We want to showcase the highest-level competition from Northern California, Southern California and the San Francisco Bay Area,” Mohammed said. “Community is very important to us, so we highlight as many local fighters as we can while still maintaining exciting and competitive fights for our loyal fans.”
Visit bit.ly/37ZChry for more information.
Lemieux aquatics meet at Vintage March 28
The 16th annual Shannon Nicole Lemieux Memorial Aquatics Celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at the Vintage High Aquatics Center.
“The Shannon” is a day of family fun that includes a synchronized swimming performance followed by water polo, diving, and zany coed swimming relays in which aquatics athletes from all Napa County high schools compete against each other as a break from their rigorous schedules. Most popular are the Costume, T-shirt and Floatie relays.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids age 12 and younger. There will be a fabulous silent auction and a snack shack for lunch.
All proceeds benefit the Shannon Lemieux Memorial Scholarship Fund, which over the last 15 years has awarded $121,500 in scholarships to 243 deserving graduates from all participating schools. The fund is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, so donations are tax deductible. The EIN# is 56-2513094.
For more information, call Dan and Lori Lemieux at 255-7818.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Napa Valley Swim Team taking signups
The Napa Valley Swim Team is accepting new members of all ages and ability levels for its year-round program. Whether parents are looking for a positive competitive experience or a wholesome fitness activity for their child, NVST has four experienced and fully certified professional coaches.
The nonprofit USA Swimming team and is the largest, oldest, and most successful swimming program in the Napa community. For more information or to arrange a placement evaluation, visit napavalleyswim.org or call 257-7946. The team also has Facebook and Instagram pages.
Sonoma Raceway launches high-performance driving center
Sonoma Raceway is launching a new experiential automotive program that will allow drivers of all skill levels to enjoy the high-speed thrills of the premier wine country motorsports venue.
The Sears Point Racing Experience will offer high-performance driving courses, racing programs, safe driver training, corporate outings, manufacturer showcases, go-karting and more. Programs can utilize the raceway’s vehicle fleet or customers can test their own cars on the famed 2.52-mile road course.
The new venture, launched Jan. 1, builds upon instruction platforms and assets previously operated by the Simraceway Performance Driving Center. New programs, schedules and options will be rolled out in the coming months. All programs and gift cards previously purchased from Simraceway will be honored and executed by the Sears Point Racing Experience.
The new venture continues the facility’s 46-year history of hosting an on-site racing school. Since 1973, the raceway has been home to four different top-tier performance driving/racing schools beginning with the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving (1973-1990), Skip Barber Racing School (1990-1995), Jim Russell Racing Drivers School (1995-2006) and Simraceway Performance Driving Center (2006-2019).
“The hands-on automotive experience has always been the core of our day-to-day business and the demand for these activities has grown dramatically over the last decade,” said Steve Page, Sonoma Raceway president and general manager. “We are very excited to launch this new venture and to further integrate these behind-the-wheel opportunities with our existing menu of customer experiences.”
The Racing Experience will operate from the existing 18,000-square foot facility adjacent to Turn 1 of the 12-turn road course; karting operations will also continue at the ¾-mile Sonoma Raceway Karting Center.
The raceway will host a formal grand-opening for the Sears Point Racing Experience at a later date. For more information on available programs and opportunities, visit searspointracing.com or call 800-733-0345. The Sears Point Racing Experience is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @racesearspoint.