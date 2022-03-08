14 & Under Baseball: Napa Valley Nationals sweep a pair of twinbills

The Napa Valley Nationals 14-and-under travel baseball team blanked FBK1 Lookouts 12-0 in the first game and 10-0 in the second game of a Petaluma Athletic Edge League doubleheader on Feb. 27.

Braeden Butler threw three no-hit innings in Game 1, striking out 6 and walking 1. Cole Joy finished up on the mound in the four-inning contest, striking out the last batter.

Napa Valley tallied five runs in the third inning, as Diego Hernandez-Segura doubled and Sam Mautner and Charlie Im singled. Each had 2 hits to lead the Nationals’ 11-hit attack. Napa Valley also had 9 stolen bases, led by Teddy Eichner with 4.

In the second game, Sawyer Carmichael also pitched three hitless innings, struck out 6 and walked 1. This one lasted five frames, and Andrew Douglas threw two innings in relief to cap the no-hitter. He induced a popup for the last out.

The Nationals once again tallied 5 runs in the third, with Riley Marek, Hernandez-Segura and Douglas knocking in runs in the inning.

Napa Valley’s nine-hit barrage was led by Kayen West and Douglas with 2 hits apiece. The Nationals stayed focused despite their growing lead and did not commit a single error in the field, as Hernandez-Segura led the way with four chances.

On Sunday, the Nationals traveled to Fairfield and swept the FEBA Eagles in much closer games.

They pulled out a 6-5 win in the first game by holding Fairfield to a run in the sixth on a Devin Knox RBI walk and the seventh on an RBI double by Jordan Nichols.

Napa Valley got on the board in the first inning on a Butler RBI double. Blake Porter, West and Carmichael also had a hit each for the Nationals 14U. Porter also had 2 of Napa Valley’s 8 stolen bases.

Carmichael got the win on the mound. The right-hander worked 2 2/3 innings and allowed 1 hit and 2 runs while striking out 4. Travis Larsen, Joy and Mautner put in work in relief.

Knox took the loss for the Eagles in relief, lasting 3 1/3 inning and yielding 1 hit and 2 runs while striking out 2 and walking 1. Trustin Mitchell pitched the first 2 innings, allowing 3 hits and 3 runs while striking out 4.

The Nationals rolled 12-3 in the second game. They trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Porter’s two-run double put them ahead to stay. Napa Valley broke it open with seven runs in the sixth. Notching RBIs during the rally were Peter Trovitch, Marek, Porter, Butler, Carmichael and Hernandez-Segura.

Porter went 2 for 3 at the plate to lead the Nationals’ bats. Napa Valley didn't commit an error, as Hernandez-Segura had the most chances in the field with seven. The Nationals also had five players with at least two stolen bases, led by Porter with three.

Butler earned the win with three innings of relief. He struck out 6 and allowed 1 run on just 3 hits, including an RBI triple on a full count by Knox in the first inning. Trovitch threw another 1 2/3 innings in relief.

Douglas started on the mound for Napa Valley, yielding 2 hits and 2 runs over 2 2/3 innings, striking out 2.

Donavan Luu started for the Eagles. The southpaw surrendered 4 runs on 4 hits over 4 1/3 innings, striking out 3 and walking 1. Micah Delarosby took the loss, giving up 4 hits and 8 runs over 1 2/3 innings.