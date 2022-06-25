19 & Under Baseball: Bainbridge wins debut at Around the Horn Classic; Napa splits first two games

YOUNTVILLE — The Napa Valley Baseball Club bounced back from Thursday’s 6-4 loss to Cardinal Newman with Friday’s 10-1 rout of the West Coast Kings on the second day of the Around the Horn Baseball Classic at Cleve Borman Field.

Washington state team Bainbridge Island had a successful debut on Friday, beating Cardinal Newman 5-2 in the second annual tournament for players ages 19-and-under at the Veterans Home of California ballpark.

Members of Bainbridge were coached by Troy Biddle or played with his son, Baden Biddle, before they and Troy’s brother-in-law Daryl Horn and son Joe Horn of Napa were killed in an auto accident in 2017 on Interstate 80 in San Pablo by man who was convicted of drunk driving. The tournament is held as a fundraiser for the Horn Heart Foundation and to remember the four highly respected members of their baseball communities.

“They just loved the game and respected the game and that’s what we’re trying to preach to these kids and this whole community,” NVBC manager Billy Smith said after Friday morning’s game. “Daryl was all about fun and playing the game hard and playing the game right. It’s just a great, fun weekend to get together with the community and just relax and have a lot of fun.”

Napa Valley, playing the second game of the tournament at 8 a.m. Friday after opening the event with Friday’s loss, led just 1-0 after three innings before breaking it open with four-spots in the fourth and fifth and adding a run in the sixth and final frame.

Carson Hall (1 for 4) singled and scored on a triple by Trey Trias (1 for 4) in the second inning to put NVBC up 1-0.

Napa Valley started pulling away in the fourth, scoring four runs with two out. Eli Rojas reached on a fielder’s choice for the second out, but eventually scored. EIliott Zuidema (2 for 5) singled and scored, Jackson Cole (2 for 3) walked and scored, and Benny Saitz (2 for 4) singled and scored on a double by Dylan Snider (2 for 4).

In the fifth, designated hitter Alex Dehzad was intentionally walked and eventually scored. Justin Ray (2 for 3) and Rojas also reached base and scored, and Zuidema singled and scored on a Cole single to make it 9-0.

In the sixth, Trias reached on an error and scored on a Ray RBI single for a 10-1 lead.

Starting pitcher Erik Kvidahl pitched five innings of four-hit, shutout ball with 5 strikeouts and no walks, before Cole pitched the sixth and final inning.

Ashton Culpepper (1 for 2) kept the Kings from getting shut out by leading off the sixth with their third double of the game and coming home on a two-out RBI single by Luke Upshaw (1 for 3). Also for the Kings, Zach Fesinmeyer went 2 for 3 with a double, Ivver Vertulfo 1 for 2 with a double, and Nikolas Fesinmeyer 1 for 3.

“We started off a little slow,” Smith said. “Erik (Kvidahl) didn’t find his rhythm out of the chute; it took him a while to get comfortable. Our hitting was a little like older kids in an 8 a.m. game — we weren’t quite ready — but we woke up. We just hit the ball around. We’re a little bit older team than the Kings, but they’re a good team. They’re coached by Kyle (Gross) and his group does a great job. It was a fun game.”

The teams finished pool play on Saturday to determine the seedings for Sunday, when the No. 3 seeds square off at 9:30 a.m., the No. 2 seeds at noon, and the No. 1 seeds for the championship game at 3 p.m. An awards ceremony follows at about 5:30 p.m.

Bainbridge Island 5, Cardinal Newman 2

The Islanders struck first in the back-and-forth game with a two-out RBI triple in the third. The Cardinals answered with two runs in the fourth, as Tanner and Cody opened with back-to-back singles and scored for a 2-1 lead. But Bainbridge took the lead for good with a pair of runs in the sixth, and added two more by opening the seventh with a single, double and single.

Micah Hagler pitched a six-hitter for the win, with 8 strikeouts and 1 walk.

“It was great to see some kids come through. We had a key bunt and a key hit there at the end and it was really cool. Great way to start off the tourney,” Bainbridge manager Jason Black said. “It’s awesome to be down here at this field. Learning about the history and the significance of it has been really cool, and of course boys from Washington love coming down to California to get a little sun playing some ball.

“We’re just taking it one day at a time. We’ve got a couple of games (Saturday) and so we’ll start thinking about our pitching and get our heads reset and focused and give it a go.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.