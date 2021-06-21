19 & Under Baseball: Tourney about "love and respect for the game"

The inspiration for this year’s tournament was written by Joe’s sister, Greta Horn.

“Have you ever met a guy that just got baseball? Never had to be taught, but just understood the subtle nuances of the game? That was Joe Horn. Being raised by a coach, or watching his older brother fall in love with the game, may have had something to do with it. But regardless, Joe just got baseball. Joe’s older brother, Jared, is 5 years his senior, and Joe spent his young life watching his father Daryl coach Jared at a number of different levels. Naturally, one of Joe’s favorite places to be was in the dugout watching Daryl coach and Jared play.

“During one particular game in the summer of 2011, when Joe was 9 and Jared was 14, he inquisitively watched the pitching coach call the game from a bucket right outside the dugout. Joe plopped himself down on a different bucket next to this coach and studied every pitch, every swing and every count. Joe didn’t forget to call out ‘let’s go kiiiid’ when appropriate. Noticing how attentively Joe was watching him call pitches, the coach asked, almost jokingly, if Joe wanted to call pitches for the next batter. Without hesitation, Joe responded with an enthusiastic ‘Yep.’ Three pitches later, Joe had called a strikeout looking. And so it began. Joe called pitches for the next batter, as well. Same result.