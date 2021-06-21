19 & Under Baseball: Tourney about "love and respect for the game"

The inaugural Around the Horn Baseball Classic is scheduled June 24 at Vintage High School and June 25-27 at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville.
There will be six teams in the 19-and-under age division competing. The four-day competition is a fundraiser for the Horn Heart Foundation, which was established in honor of Daryl Horn, 50, who played baseball for the College of Marin and Sacramento State and was a longtime youth baseball coach and board member in Napa, and Joseph Horn, 14, a Redwood Middle School student and baseball player.
Daryl Horn, Joseph Horn, Daryl’s brother-in-law, Troy Biddle, 52, and Troy’s son, Baden Biddle, 12, both of Bainbridge Island, Wash., were killed in a hit-and-run drunk driving accident on Nov. 25, 2017 on I-80 in San Pablo. A Sacramento resident was found guilty and sentenced to 135 years to life in April 2019.
“All proceeds will be given back to our community in a variety of ways that directly reflect our mission — to honor Daryl and Joe's legacy by harnessing the friendship and fun they embodied to create positive opportunities within our community,” Denise said. "The plan is to do this for many years to come, probably the last weekend in June."
Added Aaron Rofkahr, Denise’s brother and another of Joseph’s uncles, “Given that Daryl dedicated so much of his time to teaching kids in our community important life lessons through the game of baseball, it just seems so fitting that we host a baseball tournament in this community to celebrate him.
“Joe was always such a happy kid, but there was probably no place he was happier than competing with his teammates on the diamond, Borman included. What a great celebration of his memory to have a competitive tournament, so talented kids can showcase their skills and love for the game in the same way Joe did.”
The six teams will be split into two brackets — Napa Valley, Pacifica and Bercovich Honors Gold in the Red bracket, and West Coast Kings, Petaluma and Bercovich Honors 2022 in the Blue bracket.
The round-robin schedule has Napa Valley playing back-to-back games Thursday at Vintage High — against West Coast Kings at 2 p.m. and against Bercovich Honors Gold at 4:30 p.m.
On Friday at Borman Field, the matchups are Petaluma vs. Bercovich Honors 2022 at 10 a.m., Pacifica vs. Bercovich Honors Gold at 12:30 p.m., and West Coast Kings vs. Petaluma at 3 p.m. After the last game, at around 6 p.m., will be the Welcome Ceremony and a buffet-style tournament dinner for eating in the stands while watching two players and a coach from each team compete in a Home Run Derby.
Matchups on Saturday are Bercovich Honors Gold vs. Petaluma at 9 a.m., Pacifica vs. Bercovich Honors 2022 at 11:30 a.m., Pacifica vs. Napa Valley at 2 p.m., and Bercovich Honors 2022 vs. West Coast Kings at 4:30 p.m.
Also on Saturday, each team will get to conduct an infield-outfield showcase that Daryl called his “I&O BBQ Sauce.” Veterans in attendance will be asked to judge which team’s infield and outfield drill is the best, and the winning team will receive a prize.
After the infield-outfield competition, each team will be given two tries to complete a timed “Around the Horn” drill. The team whose infield completes the drill the fastest will win a prize.
On Sunday, the brackets’ No. 3 seeds square off at 9:30 a.m., the No. 2 seeds at 12:30 p.m., and the No. 1 seeds for the championship at 3:30 p.m. An awards ceremony is to immediately follow the title game.
Amanda Horn said having the tournament is a good way to honor her brother and nephew.
"Denise, along with the loving support of everyone involved with Horn Heart Foundation, set out to create the most amazing tribute to Daryl and Joe with the Around The Horn Tournament,” she said. “Thoughtful attention to every detail has been planned with Daryl and Joe’s love and respect for the game of baseball in mind. The players and coaches who get to experience the weekend’s events are in for a treat.
“It is going to be an emotional, inspirational and magical weekend for all of us who love and miss Daryl and Joe every day. Without a doubt, we will be able to feel Daryl and Joe’s passion for baseball running through the ballpark all weekend long, and lasting memories will be made by all those who take part in the event.”
Kirk Smith, one of Daryl’s closest friends for many years, said Borman Field is a fitting venue for the tournament.
“Daryl held this game, and especially this field, close to his heart,” he said. “Having had the honor to have played many games with him at Borman, many moons ago, of course, in high School, then Joe D, and on into Legion, many of our greatest baseball memories took place at the Vets Home yard. So to see this transpire in his honor is something special, and I know he is all high-fives.”
Another of Daryl’s longtime close friends was Ron Ash, who played baseball with him for Sacramento State. Their 1988 Hornets reached the Division II College World Series and was inducted into the Sacramento State Baseball Hall of Fame in 2017.
Ash will coach the Pacifica Gamecocks in this weekend’s tournament.
“I am so honored, excited and touched to represent Pacifica for such great people, Daryl and Joe Horn,” Ash said. “That field is so ‘senti’ — Daryl's word for sentimental — to me in that Daryl and I and Joe all played at Borman Field. Daryl and Joe would never miss a game if Pacifica was playing at Borman. They would always be sitting and waiting for me in the parking lot. That's what I miss the most now every time when I pull up to Borman, those sweet smiles of Joe and Daryl.
“My team will do its best to represent the fun-loving, hard-working, competitive, passionate style of baseball that both Daryl and Joe exhibited.”
The inspiration for this year’s tournament was written by Joe’s sister, Greta Horn.
“Have you ever met a guy that just got baseball? Never had to be taught, but just understood the subtle nuances of the game? That was Joe Horn. Being raised by a coach, or watching his older brother fall in love with the game, may have had something to do with it. But regardless, Joe just got baseball. Joe’s older brother, Jared, is 5 years his senior, and Joe spent his young life watching his father Daryl coach Jared at a number of different levels. Naturally, one of Joe’s favorite places to be was in the dugout watching Daryl coach and Jared play.
“During one particular game in the summer of 2011, when Joe was 9 and Jared was 14, he inquisitively watched the pitching coach call the game from a bucket right outside the dugout. Joe plopped himself down on a different bucket next to this coach and studied every pitch, every swing and every count. Joe didn’t forget to call out ‘let’s go kiiiid’ when appropriate. Noticing how attentively Joe was watching him call pitches, the coach asked, almost jokingly, if Joe wanted to call pitches for the next batter. Without hesitation, Joe responded with an enthusiastic ‘Yep.’ Three pitches later, Joe had called a strikeout looking. And so it began. Joe called pitches for the next batter, as well. Same result.
"The pitching coach quickly realized that Joe knew exactly what he was doing, and that he was carefully choosing each pitch based on the batter and the count. When the next batter came up, the coach just nodded at Joe. Within minutes, Joe had called a hitless inning. Joe was then invited to call pitches for the rest of the game, which he did. Of course, Daryl just sat back and watched with an enormous sense of pride as his son did what he was born to do.
“This very experienced coach who handed pitch-calling over to Joe has told this story many times over the years. He was always amazed that someone as young as Joe could have so much knowledge and confidence in this aspect of the game. This just goes to show how magical the game of baseball can be. Anyone can take the field, but only a select few truly get the game of baseball.
"Some people gain this understanding over a lifetime, while others just seem to be born with an innate sense for the game. The latter was Joe. Both Joe and his father understood, respected and loved baseball. This is the legacy of Joe and Daryl Horn, and the inspiration behind this first annual Around the Horn tournament. Play baseball with the love and desire that Joe and Daryl brought to the game.”
A letter sent to coaches of the teams in the tournament field said the following of the Horns:
“Daryl, as coach, got every little bit of talent out of his players through positive reinforcement, baseball repetition, tough lessons, and making the game fun. In turn, Joe made the game fun with his deep laugh, leadership, and what would have certainly become an electric arm. This tournament is about their legacies --- i.e., playing this game competitively, with integrity, and with an appreciation for its deeper life lessons.”
Visit hornheartfoundation.org for more information.
“Napa has a long tradition of putting together talented players and competitive baseball teams,” added Rofkahr. “But this tournament is so different because it celebrates the memory of two people, Daryl and Joe, who contributed so much to Napa's baseball tradition in such a short time. They need to be remembered and they will.”
