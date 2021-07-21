2021 Silverado Amateur Golf: Cal freshman Chen wins by 4 strokes after early struggles

Tony Chen had a nightmarish start to the third and final round of the 2021 Silverado Amateur on Tuesday.

Starting the day with a two-shot lead after playing 36 holes on Monday, he was looking to try and regroup and also get his short game going after making bogeys on the second and fourth holes on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa.

“It was a tough beginning. It was a struggle out there, but I grinded my way back and made some important putts,” said Chen, who is a freshman at UC Berkeley and a member of the Bears’ golf team.

The trouble for Chen, who is originally from Shenzhen, China, began on the par-3, 193-yard second hole, when he said he “chunked” a 5-iron off the tee.

“It wasn’t good at all,” said Chen. “Maybe under pressure or something. I’m not sure.”

His only other bogey of the day came on the par-4, 378-yard fourth hole.

“That wasn’t great,” said Chen.

He turned his game around after that, and in shooting a 2-under-par 70, won the Troon Saguaro Amateur Series event that drew a field of 55 players, many of whom are on college teams.