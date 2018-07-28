A back-and-forth championship series ended Friday night as A.M.P. Construction defeated Branagan Insurance 12-7 in the third game to win the Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Senior Division title at Kiwanis Park.
In an eerie coincidence, the last NVGFA championship series to go to a third game was in 2015 when A.M.P. rallied from a Game 1 loss and won Game 3 over Branagan by a score of 12-8.
What’s more, A.M.P.’s Lindsey Claudino was the winning pitcher in both of those third games – three years apart.
“The first year Lindsey played for A.M.P., we won the championship,” manager Robert Poppe said. “It’s very rewarding that here in her last year in the league, she bookended two championships for A.M.P. We are all very proud of her.”
Poppe and Brian Hatzenbiler became the first NVGFA manager-coach duo to win both the Majors and Seniors titles in the same year, according to league president Pat O’Brien. Their Binstock Enterprises squad wrapped up a two-game sweep of Soscol Auto Body for the age 13-15 Majors crown on Wednesday behind two shutouts from pitcher Shelby Morse.
It was Claudino who shut down Branagan, which was playing in its seventh straight finals, beating the perennial power that had scored a combined 39 runs against A.M.P. in the first two games of the series.
“It’s all because Robert believes in me on the mound,” Claudino said. “I don’t even really practice as a pitcher or anything, it just comes naturally.”
“It’s her mad skills,” Poppe jokingly interjected.
As Claudino wrapped up a 1-2-3 final inning on the mound, O’Brien saw the similarities to 2015 and quoted the infamous Yogi Berra, saying, “It’s deja vü all over again.”
After 72 runs were scored in the first two games combined, the 12-7 score seemed tame.
Branagan got off to an early lead in this one, when RBI singles from Elizabeth Reyes and Helen Talde made it 2-0 in the top of the second inning.
But A.M.P. loaded up the bases with no outs in the bottom of second before cashing in on four runs to grab a lead that it maintained the rest of the way.
With an early lead, Claudino settled down and pitched well, allowing just three runs over five innings against a Branagan team that had A.M.P.’s number throughout the season.
“Branagan has been a tough team for us all year long,” Poppe said. “We were lucky to get the first win Wednesday night and it got the girls believing that they could pull this one out.”
Branagan did its best to claw back into the game, but A.M.P. had an answer for every Branagan score. It built its lead to 10-3 in the fourth with some big-time RBIs from Nicole Baker, Paige Hall and Katelyn Manner.
Jaclyn Perez would not let Branagan give in, however, as the catcher made countless acrobatic plays to save possible passed balls. She did her best to ignite the team’s offense as well, with a pair of timely hits that included a leadoff double that sparked a two-run fifth inning and a two-RBI single that cut the A.M.P. lead to 11-7 in the top of the sixth.
Fittingly, Claudino put the final nail in the coffin both on offense and defense, knocking in an run in the bottom of the sixth to make it 12-7 before coming back to the mound to retire the final three Branagan batters.
“We are all really pumped and excited,” A.M.P. leadoff hitter and vocal leader Ashley Kelly said. “We went all season without beating them after playing them four different times. Now, we just came out here and beat them back-to-back when it mattered most. It just feels great.”