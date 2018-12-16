The Royce Hall Complex at Garfield Park, the home of Napa Little League, will have a new look for the 2019 youth baseball season.
A renovation project, which is ongoing and scheduled to be completed by the league’s Opening Day on March 2, includes the installation of new scoreboards at each of the three fields, rebuilt pitching mounds and backstops, new cinder to all fields, and 4,500 square feet of sod to bring the fields back within Little League International specifications, Napa Little League officials said.
Additional work is being done to the warning tracks in the outfield and the irrigation system.
Each field has also been re-seeded to help fill in thin spots.
These improvements have been made possible through material, labor and monetary contributions by Jimmy Vasser Chevrolet and Jimmy Vasser Toyota, Binstock Enterprises, Chardonnay Golf Club, Adobe Lumber, and CSI Paint, Napa Little League said.
“We’re very proud of being able to keep Garfield Park going,” said Jason Brown, who along with Christina Bradford, are Napa Little League co-presidents. “We take a lot of pride in Garfield Park. We’re happy to be out here.
“These are things that we have been wanting to do for some time. It’s nice to see it all start taking place, taking shape. It feels good to have so many other people putting in their time and dedicating so much of their effort out here to have this place looking as good as it does.”
The league, available to both boys and girls, ages 6 to 14, said it will also feature a new menu at its snack bar.
Napa Little League offers rookies, minor “A” and “B,” and major divisions, with ages ranging from 5 to 12. There is a new juniors division, for players ages 13 and 14.
Napa Little League also has a Challenger Division, which is “Little League’s adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges,” according to www.littleleague.org. “Any individual with a physical or intellectual challenge may participate. The Little League Challenger Division accommodates players ages 4 to 18; or up to age 22 if still enrolled in school.”
Napa Little League has two separate charters – Napa National and Napa American – within District 53. Online registration for the spring and summer 2019 season for all divisions is open and will be active until Dec. 21, or until the divisions are full, whichever comes first, the league reported. Online registration for Napa Little League’s 2019 season is at www.napalittleleague.org.
The rookies division is for youths ages 6 and 7, minor “B” is for those ages 7 to 9, minor “A” is for those ages 9 to 11, and the majors division is for players ages 10 to 12.
The league, which leases Garfield Park from the City of Napa, is expecting to have about 530 players for the 2019 season. The city championships on June 8 follow the regular season, and then there are the District 53 Tournament of Champions and All-Star tournaments.
There were 42 teams in the league this past year.
“We’re growing every year,” Bradford said last week. “Every year, we get a few more kids coming in. We’re thriving.
“The people who are coming together to support the kids is just incredible. It’s all volunteer-driven. None of this would happen without the parents and the sponsors from the businesses. It’s an honor to be able to help lead and instruct the kids and have everybody just taking such great care of the fields.”
The work to the fields is year-round, with league volunteers doing all of the maintenance work.
“I think it’s a really good program that we provide for the community,” said Brown. “It’s a great place for the kids to come out to not only play baseball, but develop friendships. It’s just a good place for them to gather.
“This is for the kids. It’s a lot more than them learning the game of baseball and the skills that go with it. It’s about meeting 11 other kids that you might not have otherwise met in your life and being able to all work toward a common goal.”
Said Bradford: “It’s not just about teaching them how to hit the ball and run the bases. It’s definitely life lessons, not just baseball. How to win. How to lose. How to play as a team. How to work together.”
Napa Little League’s fall ball program went from Aug. 20 to Oct. 10.
For general inquiries or sponsorship information, email bradfordnapall@gmail.com or jbdsb78@live.com.