Aaron Shortridge, a 2015 Vintage High School graduate, was outstanding in August for the Altoona (Pa.) Curve of the Double-A Eastern League.

In the calendar month, the right-hander was 5-0 in 33 innings as a starting pitcher, according to a report at milb.com, and had a 1.73 earned run average after the first four wins.

He got the win in Altoona’s 8-1 victory on Aug. 23 over visiting Akron, working five innings and allowing just three hits, an earned run and four walks while striking out three at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Shortridge faced 21 batters and threw 87 pitches (58 strikes).

In a 7-5 road win over the Erie Seawolves on Aug. 29, he pitched seven innings and yielded six hits, three runs (two earned) and two walks while fanning four. Shortridge faced 29 batters and threw 102 pitches (69 strikes).

Shortridge (10-8) saw his win streak end in a 13-5 loss to the Seawolves back at UPMC Park in Erie on Sunday. He lasted just 2 2/3 innings after giving up 13 runs (12 earned) on 12 hits, including two home runs, while walking two and striking out four. He faced 22 batters and threw 70 pitches (48 strikes).

He was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of UC Berkeley as a junior.

Altoona is the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Akron is the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

Shortridge had a solid outing on Aug. 17, throwing six innings and getting the win as Altoona beat host Bowie (Md.), 5-2, at Prince George’s Stadium.

He allowed seven hits and two runs (both earned), struck out five and did not walk anyone. He faced 24 batters and threw 90 pitches (59 strikes).

Bowie is the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.

***

Kathleen Scavo, a Justin-Siena High graduate, tied for 42nd place at the Epson Tour’s Circling Raven Championship, Aug. 25-27, at Circling Raven Golf Club, in Worley, ID.

Scavo shot 72-71-71 – 214.

***

Scott McCarron, a Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident, tied for 30th at The Ally Challenge, a PGA Tour Champions event that concluded on Aug. 27.

McCarron shot 69-73-70 – 212 at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

It’s the 20th of 28 PGA Tour Champions events in the 2023 season.

***

Sophomore forward Tessa Salvestrin, who scored two goals in a 2-1 win over Idaho State on Aug. 20, received the Saint Mary's College Player of the Week Award, it was announced by SMC California Athletics at smcgaels.com on Aug. 21.

The Justin-Siena graduate from St. Helena scored her first goal of the women's soccer match in the 23rd minute. Her second goal came in the 26th minute.

“Salvestrin was a pest for defenders all afternoon as she attacked the Idaho State back line for all 90 minutes,” smcgaels.com reported. “She worked tirelessly throughout the rest of the match, eagerly searching for the hat trick.”

***

Nathan Jewell of Napa and Nicky Eisentraut of St. Helena each placed in the boys championship division of Fall Series I, a Junior Tour of Northern California event, Aug. 19-20 at Cypress Lakes Golf Course in Vacaville.

Jewell tied for 25th. He shot 80-78 – 158.

Eisentraut was 38th. He shot 92-84 – 176.

***

Julia Sangiacomo, a 6-foot-5 graduate transfer and outside hitter, had 21 kills to lead the Northwestern University volleyball team to a 3-0 sweep of San Diego at the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic on Aug. 27 in Honolulu.

Sangiacomo is a Justin-Siena High graduate and is from Sonoma.

She was a four-time All-West Coast Conference selection at Santa Clara University. Sangiacomo, who had a career-high 475 kills last year, is also a three-time Pacific North All-Region pick by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

She ranks No. 3 all-time in Santa Clara history with 1,528 career kills.

***

Maddie Klungel, a 6-foot junior setter from Napa, had 22 set assists, 17 digs, four blocks and six kills, helping the Seton Hall University volleyball team to a 3-0 sweep of UC Irvine at the season-opening UCI Invitational on Aug. 26 in Irvine.

Klungel is a Vintage High graduate.

***

Brooke Gongora of Napa finished 40th in the girls championship division of Fall Series II, a Junior Tour of Northern California event, Aug. 26-27, at Baylands Golf Links, in Palo Alto.

Gongora shot 92-88 – 180.

***

Rico Abreu of St. Helena finished ninth in a 25-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car tour feature race on Aug. 17 at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota.

He was also the KSE Racing Hard Charger, going from 18th to ninth, worldofoutlaws.com reported.

Abreu finished sixth in a 25-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car feature race on Aug. 18 at Jackson Motorplex.

He was also eighth in the AGCO Jackson Nationals powered by Fendt, a 35-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car feature race on Aug. 19 at Jackson Motorplex.

***

UC Davis’ Thea Michovsky earned 2023 Scholastic All-America honors from the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association, the coaches' organization and UC Davis Athletics announced on Aug. 17 at ucdavisaggies.com.

As a senior, Michovsky competed in all 11 meets and was named All-Mountain Pacific Sports Federation first team on bars and MPSF All-Academic.

She is a 2019 Napa High graduate.

