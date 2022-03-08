After Class Enrichment: ACE Athletics wraps up 2nd year of pickleball

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in America.

During the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, when traditionally higher contact indoor sports were restricted due to health guidelines, pickleball rose in popularity.

The After Class Enrichment Napa Valley program began offering pickleball to give local middle school students the opportunity to safely return to being active. Pickleball is a low-physical contact sport that is a combination of tennis, table tennis, and badminton played on a 40- by 20-foot court with solid racquets and perforated plastic balls similar to Wiffle balls.

ACE Athletics is a program of the Napa County Office of Education that is in its 10th year of serving Napa Valley Unified School District middle school students. Annually, the ACE program serves more than 1,000 students.

ACE wrapped up its second year of pickleball on Feb. 18 at Redwood Middle School. More than 100 students from Harvest, Redwood, River and Silverado middle schools participated. The pickleball program was made possible by a grant from the Olympic Club Foundation, in combination with local business sponsor Hello Ortho and in partnership with the Napa Valley Unified School District. Four round-robin tournaments led up to the boys and girls championship tournaments.

The boys pickleball tournament ended with Redwood players Ben Waters and Riley Youngblood taking home first place.

In second place were Ryder Fata and Dean Wagner of Redwood, followed by returning player Secondo Montecelli and playing partner Cole Beaver of Silverado.

The girls finals consisted of a team from each participating middle school. Several teams experienced adversity when their partners were not able to make the final competition.

Zaidie Binder and Melanie Alvarez, representing Redwood, partnered for the first time at the finals tournament and made it all the way to the consolation championship.

Anna Tompkins of Silverado, the second-place finisher from last season, was able to return this year with partner Leah Polakiewiez to claim first place. Kaya Prosser and Emerson Trette of River finished second in an amazing match. Rounding out the tournament in third place were Janine Terrones and Diane Perez of Harvest.

“This pickleball season has been a very welcoming environment that encourages kids to play sports that they wouldn't normally have access to,” said River Athletic Director and physical education teacher Randi Golding.

The ACE Athletics program takes pride in creating an inclusive and safe learning environment for all students who chose to participate in sports. Coaches are encouraged to teach not only the rules and fundamentals of the game but also how to be great teammates and become more confident.

“My daughter made new friends and challenged herself to do something she had never tried before,” one River pickleball parent said. “The coaches were supportive and encouraging even though she was just learning to play. It boosted up her confidence level tremendously.”

According to a parent survey, ACE Pickleball coaches did a fantastic job teaching their students the fundamentals and rules of pickleball. In a post-season survey, 100% of parents agreed that their student’s skills improved throughout the season. The coaches also enjoyed teaching the sport.

“Pickleball is a very addictive sport,” said Silverado Athletic Director Paul Manuzon. “You will always have fun playing it because it’s so fast-paced. Students can come in with minimal experience and quickly become engaged. It has been fun learning and teaching a new sport as well as building positive relationships with my players.”

All students who sign-up for ACE Athletics have an equal opportunity to play and participate. No cuts are made, which allows students who may not previously have had the access to engage in sports a fair and equitable opportunity to the benefits of the program.

ACE began offering pickleball as a result of the constraints placed on youth sports by public health guidelines and the COVID-19 pandemic. In May of 2021, the ACE Athletics team, middle school athletic directors Golding, Susy Rechebong of Harvest and Sydney Bergin of Redwood, and former Silverado athletic director Tracey Emberely decided the best way to keep students safe, following public health guidelines, and engaging in physical activity was to develop a pickleball program.

The initial program practices were held at NVUSD middle school campuses. The district was able to stripe several pickleball courts for students to practice, and games were held at the Napa Valley College tennis courts.

During the first season, balls were sanitized between games, everyone had temperature checks, and spectators were limited. In the second season, with guidelines less restrictive, games were transitioned into NVUSD middle school gyms.

While pickleball isn’t a sport traditionally offered in high school, the rapid growth and low barrier to entry may change that. The learning curve is much less steep than for tennis, and as infrastructure catches up to the popularity, courts are being installed across the nation.

In Napa County, there are now dedicated courts in Yountville and at Napa’s Las Flores Community Center. The ease of entry is why ACE chose the sport. The ACE Athletics mission is to give all students access to sports and help develop skills and abilities to be confident when engaging in physical activity. Students are not hindered by barriers to access such as the cost of equipment, transportation, and high program fees. Participation in any ACE sport is only $30, with an unlimited number of scholarships.

The ACE Athletics program's next offering is futsal, another sport not traditionally offered by high schools, followed by a busy spring season of girls and boys soccer and basketball.

ACE thank pickleball sponsors and partners Hello Ortho, The Olympic Club Foundation, NCOE and NVUSD.

ACE is currently looking to hire coaches for their upcoming seasons, as well as high school students for their mentor coaching program. There are openings for boys and girls soccer and boys and girls basketball.

All mentors qualify for a $250 scholarship at the end of each coaching season.

Contact ACE Athletics Outreach Supervisor Kayla Blair at kblair@napacoe.org, for more information.

