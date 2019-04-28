Jomon Dotson says he is headed to the Chicago Bears.
Dotson, a 2014 graduate of American Canyon High School who played college football at the University of Washington and the University of Nevada, said he is expecting to sign a contract with the Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent.
Dotson, a cornerback, will leave Thursday for a three-day rookie mini-camp that begins on Friday at the Bears’ Halas Hall facility at Lake Forest, Illinois.
A representative from the Bears’ scouting department called Dotson on Saturday, during the 2019 NFL Draft.
“Hopefully I can make something happen with the opportunity that I’ve got,” Dotson said in a telephone interview on Sunday. “I’m just blessed to be in this situation that I’m in right now. I’m very blessed to know that a team wants me, to come out there and try out for them, and that they see something in me.
“I just want to help the team out.”
Dotson took to Twitter to announce his opportunity with the Bears. He would not disclose anything about the contract or signing bonus.
“Blessed for the opportunity @ChicagoBears“ and “Let’s get it @ChicagoBears“ appears on Dotson’s Twitter account.
Dotson played last year, his senior season, at Nevada.
Nevada football announced on Twitter, “@jomondotson is headed to the Windy City! Help us give it up for the newest member of the @ChicagoBears!”
KOLO-TV in Reno, Nevada also reported Dotson’s opportunity with the Bears on the station’s webpage, www.kolotv.com.
“I’m happy. I’m excited to go out to Chicago,” Dotson said. “I’ve never been to Chicago. I want to go and see what it’s like out there. I feel comfortable. I’m ready to go out there and work hard. I’m ready to go shine and show them what I can do.
“A lot of undrafted free agents end up in the league for a long time. I’m just going to make it happen and show everybody what I can do.”
Dotson’s name does not appear in a story about 2019 undrafted free agent deals at www.nfl.com. There has been no official confirmation from the organization, as the Bears did not respond to requests to confirm Dotson’s deal as an undrafted free agent.
“I have the contract with me right now, I just haven’t signed it yet,” he said. “I’m still looking it over and will review it. I will sign the contract.”
Dotson left the football program after his junior season at Washington and transferred to Nevada last year. He played his senior season for the Wolf Pack (8-5 overall) as a graduate transfer. He is pursuing a master’s in justice management, with an emphasis in law enforcement.
Dotson started all 13 games, helping Nevada to a second-place finish in the West Division of the Mountain West Conference.
He was third on the defense with 75 total tackles, including 63 solo stops. He broke up six passes, forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles.
Now he’s looking to take the next step in his career.
“I just want to be able to show them my speed and my knowledge of the game. They’ve been watching film on me. I’m a versatile player. I’ll never give up. I want to shock a lot of people. I’ll keep fighting.”
Dotson attended Nevada’s Pro Day in March at Mackay Stadium in Reno.
He accepted the Oakland Raiders’ invitation for local Pro Day at the team’s facility earlier this month in Alameda. Dotson did not work out at Pro Day for the Raiders based on the advice of the agency that represents him, Yee & Dubin Sports of Los Angeles.
Dotson, a 2014 graduate of American Canyon High and the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2013 All-Napa County team, received the Defensive Newcomer of the Year award at Nevada’s team banquet. Dotson also earned Academic All-Mountain West honors.
He set school records for career rushing yards (4,976), rushing touchdowns (60), all-purpose yards (5,499) and points scored (374) at American Canyon High.
He was named as the Solano County Athletic Conference Back of the Year, first-team All-SCAC and second-team All-CIF Sac-Joaquin Section as a senior for the Wolves in 2013.
Dotson graduated from Washington with a degree in sociology.