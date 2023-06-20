It’s not unusual to see girls playing baseball on the youngest Little League teams, but most have moved over to the traditional female game of softball by the time they’re in the 10-12 age range of the Major Division.

Not Ary Pacheco.

The American Canyon 12-year-old is one of only two girls in District 53 who will be playing in the 10-11-12 All-Star Tournament July 1-9 at the American Canyon fields, the other being St. Helena’s Charlie Watters.

“She is a baller,” ACLL Softball President Chris Sweet said. “She stands 5-foot-nothing and has a cannon for a right arm, pitching and playing in the outfield, and she can swing the bat good, too. She’s definitely surprised some people this year, making enough of an impact to be voted to All-Stars.”

The manager of her team, Joshua Winterburn, isn’t surprised.

“I have been fortunate to coach Ary Pacheco for the past two seasons. Ary is tough as nails,” he said. “Competing in a male-dominated league, she has been selected three years in a row to be a player on the All-Star team (Minors included) because of her skills and ability to contribute to team success.

"She has consistently shown on-field leadership and a high game IQ, and she puts in the work to keep improving both herself and her teammates. No matter the score or situation in a game, Ary stays focused and driven and gives her all to the very end — all the while maintaining a great attitude.”

Pacheco has been playing baseball all six years she’s been in the ACLL, starting with Tee ball.

In 15 home games, she’s pitched eight innings and rung up 16 strikeouts, but usually plays in center field. She’s been up to bat 37 times and belted out 22 hits while striking out only four times.

“She loves playing with the boys and showing them girls can play this sport, too,” Winterburn added.

American Canyon in TOC final

American Canyon defeated host Benicia on Saturday and host Fairfield Atlantic on Monday to advance to the District 53 championship game in the 10-11-12 Division.

American Canyon will return to the Fairfield Atlantic fields at Laurel Creek Park to play Sonoma for the title at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Sonoma defeated Suisun at the Tri Valley fields in Cordelia on Saturday before downing Tri Valley at home on Monday.

