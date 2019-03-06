Badminton has always been a huge sport at American Canyon High in terms of number of participants. With the move to the CIF North Coast Section making it a coed sport, the Wolves have 62 players. About a third of them are boys, who play as many singles matches (four) and doubles matches (two) as the girls, and pair up with girls for two mixed doubles matches in each competition.
On American Canyon’s roster are Phillip Alexander, Miarose Ang, Nevaeh Ayers, Carina Badua, Dominic Bertumen, Leanna Bonalba, Kyla Cansino, Shayla Caoile, Kristie Chau, Jullian Daguna, Kaitlin Dang, Renne Descallar, Angela Disu, Jose Fedelis, Kaitlyn Glenn, Carla Go, Ezekiel Gomez, Keiana Goon, Frida Granger, Haris Ikram, Hana Jahangiri, Michael Jove, Afnan Khawaja, Gabe Knight, Tammy Lam, Joshua Le, Jasper Liberti, Rosalie Llave and Marc Lucero.
Rounding out the team are Charlene Maglalang, Daniel Maningas, Sabina Mendoza, Kyla Nagrampa, Catherine Ong, Catherine Ortiz, Lawrence Pacis, Clarissa Pagal, Mateo Palacios, Kenneth Perena, Rommel Perez, Juliana Petersen, Daniel Pusung, Josiah Real, Yasmin Recaen, Kyla Rodriguez, Juelius Sabugo, Ruemica Sahagun, Shannea Santiago, Ruth Santiago, Malia Santiago, Chanel Suarez, Rodliam Suspense, Marc Tejada, Eliza Tobias, Kyla Tolentino, Aaliyah Vas, Kaia Vega, Marvic Vivo,
Viet Vo, Jazelle Wenceslao, Martin Yamat and Wesley Yee Ong.
Baseball
The Wolves were well-represented on last year’s All-Napa County team, and all five honorees are back.
Offensive Player of the Year winner Elijah DeGuzman is now a senior, Newcomer of the Year winner Jordan Fisher a sophomore, Defensive Player of the Year finalist Jimmy Larson a junior, and Pitcher of the Year finalists Andy Pitt and Nathan Banks seniors.
DeGuzman led last year’s Wolves with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 33 RBIs while hitting .324. Larson, an outfielder, made two errors in 42 chances for a .952 fielding percentage. Banks posted a 3-1 record and struck out a team-high 28, while the right-handed Pitt posted a 5-0 record with a 1.81 ERA and three complete games in Solano County Athletic Conference play.
Fisher was second in the SCAC in RBIs from the lead-off spot. He led the Wolves with a .382 batting clip, 26 hits, 23 runs and 20 walks and was second with 25 RBIs and one home run. DeGuzman, an infielder and clean-up hitter, led the Wolves with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 33 RBIs while hitting .324.
Coach Brad Peterson’s JV squad includes sophomores Riley Carlos, Romeo Dacayanan, Vincent Espejo, Antonnio Lawson, Ryan Mitchell and Kyle Racel, and freshmen Joshua Johnson, George Konoval, Dayvon Lucas, Diego Ramirez, Lesther Saquelares, Orin Stockford-Reid, Roman Webb, Justin West, Cody West, Jonathan Yasol and Julian Zapanta.
Softball
Each season is like a box of chocolates for Roger Harris: He never knows what he’s going to get.
The Wolves’ head coach thought he’d have six returning seniors this season. He ended up with one, he said, due to the others being in winter sports that overlapped the first softball practices, having other extracurricular activities, or deciding to get jobs.
“Going in, we only had eight girls that we were looking at for the varsity level,” said Harris, who is assisted by Kelsee Farmer, “and I had three girls under concussion protocol
But Harris added two more juniors and four freshmen with travel ball experience, three of whom start – leadoff hitter Raegan Roldan-Jackson at shortstop, Alexis Abalos at second base, and Journey McCoy at third – while Yanesa Rosas is the No. 2 pitcher and a right fielder.
“Two of them are at the top of the lineup, so they’re a very integral part of our team,” Harris said.
Four of the Wolves’ leaders were All-County honorees last year – a Co-Player of the Year in junior Katherine Montuya, the Pitcher of the Year in senior Lisa Bolton, the Newcomer of the Year in sophomore Maddy Chambers, and one of the Defensive Player of the Year finalists, junior Greta Fast.
Bolton, who signed in October with NAIA power Morningside College of Iowa, has been the Wolves’ ace since her freshman year. She compiled a 10-7 record last season with five shutouts and three no-hitters, including one perfect game. She amassed 176 strikeouts and issued only 11 walks and hit six batters in 105 1/3 innings of work.
“I think that’s one of the biggest things for a senior, getting that part of their career taken care of, so now she can go out and just pitch and hit in the clean-up spot. With her being the only senior, we’re going to try to send her out on a high note. We’ve got some pretty high expectations with the talent that we have. We’ve already seen plays that may not have been made in years past. The middle infielders turned two double plays in our scrimmage (at Lindhurst). It comes natural to them, and they’re only freshmen.”
Chambers not only played in 24 varsity games in her first high school season, starting at third base, but led the Wolves with 35 RBIs. She was second for them with 24 hits, eight doubles and five triples, third with 21 runs scored, and fifth with a .338 batting clip, and even hit a grand slam. She has since moved from third base to her more natural spot in left field, Harris said.
Rounding out the team are juniors Rylee Armijo, Jazmin Barrientos, Samantha Becvar and Alexia Juarez.
While a 12-player softball team doesn’t sound like much, the Wolves did manage to defeat longtime nonleague nemesis Rodriguez 10-9 in their season opener on Monday – for the first time since 2015. Leading the way were Montoya with a home run, double and single, three runs scored and four RBIs, Bolton with three hits and two RBIs, Roldan-Jackson with two hits, two hit-by-pitches and four runs scored, and Abalos with a three-run double and two sacrifice bunts.
The JV squad, which is coached by Mark Colcleaser and assistant Rob Shipman, features junior Taylor Cheverier, sophomores Imajen Espanol, Lindsay Feinberg, Amia Janelle Jose, Alexis Mitchell, Cyrene Paez, Ashlyn Peters, Rogelyn Serquina, Kajaui Smith and Janessa Ybanez, and freshmen Jasmine Carranza, April Fortuno, Ariel Legler and Imani Rocker.
Boys Golf
Five of the Wolves’ nine players saw time on the ladder last year – seniors Brandon Giron, Myles Norris and Justin Andino, and juniors Aaron Mitchell and Arsenio Villarimo IV. Also on first-year head coach Scott Hayburn’s squad are junior Andre Aikins, sophomore John Salas, and freshmen Julian Pasco and Robert Valenzuela.
Hayburn is assisted by Jim Saylor, who stepped down after seven years as the Wolves’ head coach.
Boys Tennis
The Wolves have three seniors – three-sport standouts Billy Biondini and Jose Lopez, and Gurkirat Sandhu. Their only win in their only match so far, a 6-1 loss to Napa, came from junior Javier Vazquez and freshman Yao Yanez.
Rounding out new head coach Jorge Reyes’ team are junior Joseph Biondini, sophomores Kenneth Ferguson II and Prabhnoor Sidhu, and freshmen Eduardo Perez, and Victor Secaida and Evan Valdez.
Boys Track and Field
The Wolves don’t have too many of last year’s top postseason finishers back, but they do have 104 athletes – 20 seniors, 29 juniors, 29 sophomores and 26 freshmen.
Some of the top returners are seniors Khalil Bray, Eddie Byrdsong, Jazjuan Kenion and Jaime Santos and junior Jade Cummings in sprints and relays, senior Justin Chang and Kristian Valencia in distance races, and junior Calvin Alejandrino in the pole vault.
The other seniors are Ryan Ballesteros, Jerick Castro, Marben Centeno, Limuel Custodio, Emmanuel John De Leon, Isaac Escobar, Markest Johnson, Jeremy Lim, Wilder Mazariegos, Lazaro Padiernos, Ivan Romero, Rej Sahagun, Jesus Sanchez and Ethan Valencia.
The other juniors are Jacob Atanacio, Jeffery Brown, Brandon Canchola-Reyes, Jayden Coleman, Isaac Correa, Dustin Chau, Justin Del Rosario, Paul Brandon Estigoy, Matthew Fernandez, Kaave Gaviola, Sebastian Hernandez-Lopez, Kwin Lee, Dakota Lim, Matthew Lopez, Giancarlo MacDula, Austin Malinowski, Michael Ortega, Esteban Ortega, Dylan Recaen, Rashad Sayles, Matthew Schmid, Koby Somozo, Johan Suresh, Alec Tadlip, Anthony Wright, Daneiel Yalew and Heriberto Zavala-Garcia.
The sophomores are Ezekiel Anderson, Evandrick Bagta, Elijah Beronilla, Antonio Botello, Jacob Capicoy, Amarie Coe-Johnson, Lawrence David, Zion Davis, Shannon Kyle De Leon, Kenneth Ferguson II, Jerome Hernandez, Drake Hundley, Anthony Huynh, Diego Jimenez, Nicholas Kenning, Alijah King, Camren Lee, Joshua Loo, Jacobo Lopez, Harold Malone Jr., Shannon McClinton-Horner, Franklin Ng, Aidan O’Brien, Devin Pearson, Jair Ramos, Jeffrey Sudayon, Bobby Suico, Paul Tregoning and Colin Velicaria.
The freshmen are Matthew Aguirre, Kester Alejandrino, Nathan Alvarez, Trenton Angold, Christian, Ballesteros, David Barrientos, Raekwon Bell, Antonio Blanco-Naranjo, Alexander Canchola-Reyes , Andres Cardenas, Cristian Carrillo, Manasseh Coe-Johnson, Merryck Fababier, Ian Galera, Joseph Lopez, Ethan Luong, Yahir Madrigal, Jericho Maglalang, Bassan Manna, Romero Nogaliza, Alfons McCoy, Jose Naranjo, Andrew Rivera, Croix Stewart, Ray Vaughan and Chris Vo.
Girls Track and Field
The Wolves’ returners are led by senior Isabella Richards in the distance races, junior Yani Kenion in the throwing events, and junior Qudaish Kelly and senior Ima Jansen Tapaoan in the sprints and 4x100 relay.
The other seniors are Karla Aldana, Razan Hammoudeh, Libby Herbert, Lylanie Jove, Kaitlin Miller, Isabelle Ramos and Alexis Schueller.
The other juniors are Ellie Angold, Genesis Billingsley, Cameron Genteroy, Bianca Cruz, Emily Koekemoer, Reyna Kutch, Emma Lopez, Amber Leigh Maglalang, Jamiah Martin, Kamaya Smith, Qwencee Stewart, Imani Tuvera-Hayes and Meron Yalew.
The sophomores are Yesenia Cardenas, Jasmine Goon, Lila Hawes, Jourdan Jackson, Jubilee Skye Baggao, Isabella Calderon, Nya Hemphill, Samreet Khaira, Nyla Maharaj, Amaya Maulino, Tiffany Meim, Salina Ohman, Jasmine Peña and Tanya Rivas.
The freshmen are Madison Fine, Ellamae Garcia, Stacy Guerrero, Jessica Lopez, Ahewa Manna and Romero Nogaliza.
Boys Swimming
Duncan Applegarth, who won the 100m backstroke at last year’s SCAC Championships, leads a senior group rounded out by Alexander Lipari, Juan Madrigal, Fabian Moreno and Nathan Umali. The juniors are Alexander Applegarth, Aidan Callejo and Joshua Mora. Rounding out the team are sophomore Ethan Rosario and freshmen Ronnel Argana, Zakary Raymond, Elijah Santiago and Sean Tran.
The boys junior varsity features juniors Justice Bledsoe and Daniel Luu, sophomores Thomas Glenn and Alijah King, and freshmen Thomas Falcon, Josiah Kim, Gabriel Llave and Shawn Oleston.
Girls Swimming
Back after winning events at last year’s SCAC Championships are junior Eliana Matteo, senior Natalie Ritter and sophomore Chiara Coronado. Also on the team are senior Arianna Ciampi, junior Haley Konoval, sophomores Abigail Dion, Brynn Hughes, Emma Rulloda and Angel Lynn Sapida, and freshmen Pyper Dado, Madison Fine, Selah Hmun, Emily Long, Alyssa Sapida and Holly Zipay.
The JV girls are senior Karina Mata, juniors Arisvet Carrillo, Conzuelo De Luna, Stephanie Hall, Mari-Al Igama, Cristina Leger, Neyda Mazariegos and Natalie Schofield, sophomores Alondra Kazzouh, Eliza Smiddy and Lauren Wheelhouse, and freshmen Adriana Kazzouh, Carissa Lee and Gianella Mejia.