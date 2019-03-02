American Canyon Youth Football & Cheer’s cheer teams went to the United Spirit Association nationals in Anaheim, where its junior varsity squad took first place and its varsity team placed second last Sunday.
Teams must qualify for nationals at regional competitions. American Canyon participated in the Santa Cruz regional in October in Santa Cruz, where its JV team took first place and the varsity placed second to advance.
At nationals, both competed against many other cheer teams and, thanks to extensive practice and team dedication, brought home huge champion and runner-up trophies.
Noted AYFC Cheer Director Meagan Heuschel, “All of this could not be done without my coaches, Holly Churchfield, Kelci Ramos and Gilda Haskins.”
The JV members are Natalie Carrico, Olivia Heuschel, Olivia Hindmarch, Reese James and Brielle Richards.
The varsity members are Devyn Ernst, Isabella Heuschel, Alana LaGuardia, Ellie Tatlonghari and Skylar Williams.