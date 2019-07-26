Three teams from Northern California, led by the defending tournament champion Petaluma Leghorns, and three teams from Southern California comprise the field for the State American Legion Senior Baseball Championships at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.
The four-day tournament, which has a double-elimination format, was to begin Friday with three games at Cleve Borman Field.
Merced and Long Beach were to meet in the first game at 9 a.m., followed by the Humboldt Eagles and West Hills at noon, with Petaluma facing Patrick Henry at 3 p.m.
The senior division is for teams with players ages 19-and-under. The games are seven innings. There is a 10-run mercy rule after 4½ innings.
The tournament continues Saturday and Sunday, with games slated to start at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.
The championship game on Monday, July 29 begins at 9 a.m. If necessary, a second and deciding game is scheduled for noon.
“We should have a real good tournament this year,” said Bob Boyd, the Department of American Legion Baseball Chairman. “I understand Patrick Henry and West Hills are both strong teams. I understand Humboldt and Petaluma are strong teams.”
Daily admission is $5. There is no charge for Veterans Home residents or youths ages 12-and-under.
Four of the teams – Merced, Long Beach, Humboldt, Patrick Henry – were expected to stay in the barracks at the Veterans Home. The Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion helps out the tournament by providing meals for the players.
The state tournament is one of the highlights of the summer season.
“All the boys really enjoy it immensely,” said Boyd. “They shake hands with the veterans and say thank you. When they are roaming around, they talk to the veterans. This is a Veterans Home and they respect it.
“I hope we can keep benefitting the veterans and keep baseball going for American Legion.”
The champion will advance to the Western Region tournament, to be played at Laurel Creek Community Park in Fairfield, Aug. 7-11. The Western Region will have teams from California, Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, New Mexico, Nevada and Utah.
The Petaluma Leghorns reached the state tournament by winning five straight games at the Area 1 Tournament in Woodland.
The Leghorns beat Humboldt in Monday’s championship game, 8-3. A double by Joe Kramer and a two-run home run by Jack Gallagher in the sixth inning sparked Petaluma.
“We hit up and down the lineup,” Petaluma coach Jim Selvitella said in a story in the Petaluma Argus-Courier at www.petaluma360.com. “It was a great team effort.”
Petaluma also had wins against Siskiyous, Humboldt, Chico and Fairfield.
The American Legion World Series is Aug. 15-20 at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, North Carolina.
Eureka beat Humboldt, 7-5, in the State American Legion Junior Baseball Championships at the Veterans Home of California last week. Junior Legion is for players ages 17-and-under.
The Napa Valley Baseball Club, which is affiliated with American Legion, plays out of Borman Field. It’s one of the top ball parks for youth baseball.
“Right now, the field is in the best shape that I’ve seen it in since I’ve been coming up here,” said Boyd, a resident of Carson, Calif. (Los Angeles County), who is in his fifth year as the tournament director. “We enjoy being here.”