American Legion/Joe DiMaggio Baseball: Another title for Napa Valley Baseball Club

YOUNTVILLE — Elliott Zuidema is a spark plug at the top of the lineup for any team, whether it’s Napa High or the Napa Valley Baseball Club 19-and-under team.

On the final day of the second annual Bill Buckner Memorial 4th of July Tournament at Cleve Borman Field, Zuidema did it all to lead NVBC past Bercovich, 7-5, in the championship game.

The 2022 Napa High graduate went 2 for 3 with a double, 2 RBIs, walk, stolen base and run scored and was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

“Honestly, I haven't been hitting off-speed well, so I was just trying to think hit the fastball,” Zuidema said of his approach. “Early in the counts, my hacks were a little bit too big, so I was missing the fastball. So I ended up getting behind in the count and I just had to pepper it back up the middle. That's what I was able to do twice to get those RBIs and come through in the clutch today.”

In the semifinal game earlier in the day, Zuidema went 1 for 1 with a double, 2 RBIs, 2 stolen bases and a run scored in a 5-3 win over the NVBC 17U team.

“I love the kid and he had a great senior year,” said NVBC head coach Billy Smith, who at crosstown rival Vintage High coached against Zuidema’s Grizzlies the last two seasons. “It makes me feel so good inside to see him develop and have the year that he had. He was at the top of the order. He got a lot of key hits, driving in runs. Defensively, he played great and I’m just happy for him.”

Napa Valley jumped on Bercovich — which has players from Alameda and Contra Costa counties — right away to the tune of a four-run top of the first, which set the tone for the game. Zuidema walked, advanced to third on a Jackson Cole single and an error, and scored on a single by Dylan Snider. A triple over the right fielder’s head by Jorge Lopez-Rios brought in Cole and Snider, before Connor Smith grounded out to second to bring in Lopez-Rios.

“Well, I think I think we catch them off guard that we have a bunch of little guys,” Smith said of the crooked number in the first inning. “They don’t think they’re going to have much, but these guys are scrappers and they’re grinders.”

Bercovich cut NVBC’s lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the first when Austin Spears was hit by a pitch and got to second on a passed ball before scoring on a double by Jake Cross.

In the second, NVBC scored a run when Gavin Rabanal walked and swiped second and third before scoring on a single by Zuidema.

Napa Valley added another in the fourth when Alec Deharo singled and then came in on a double by Zuidema.

Bercovich answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth when Teru Khan doubled and scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-2. The team added two more in the fifth to pull within 6-4. Spears singled and got to second on a single by Cross and stole third before coming in on a Jackson Nystrom single. Cross stole second and third before coming in on a fielder’s choice by Matt Elliott.

But NVBC scored run in the seventh when Cole singled, stole second, and later scored on a single to left field by Carson Hall. Bercovich answered in the bottom half when Cameron Calvillo doubled and then stole third and came home on the wild pitch in the same play.

Getting the win for NVBC in the title game was Erik Kvidahl. In a complete game, he struck out 8 and walked just 3. The 2022 Vintage High graduate earned the Most Valuable Pitcher award for the tournament.

“I love seeing Erik on the bump,” Zuidema said. “Right out of the get-go, I could tell he is velo was there, his offspeed was there and his confidence was there, which is the most important thing for him. So he was just able to get guys to put the ball in play and let the defense work. So I love him on the mound.”

In the semifinal win over the NVBC 17U team, Austin Whitehead pitched a complete game as well to get the win. The southpaw struck out 6 and walked 5.

Players and coaches alike said it was a fun opportunity to take on the younger team, which had many players they played with during the spring season.

“It was really fun just seeing them out there,” Zuidema said of facing the 17U team. “It was kind of hard to not root them on. I knew it was gonna be a pretty good game because, obviously, those guys are really good. I loved playing with them at Napa High. Now that they were on the opposing side, it was just kind of fun to compete with them. I know they’re good players, so it’s just good playing against good players.”

Bercovich was a 12-2 winner over San Bruno VFW in the first semifinal of the day.

It was the second weekend in a row that NVBC won a tournament at Borman Field, having won the Around the Horn Classic the previous weekend. The team now begins preparing for the Area Tournament.

“I think we've finally been able to play together,” Smith said. “This whole summer has been about kids coming back late from college or school getting out late — we had a lot of graduation parties. We didn't have a full team and, like, even today we didn't have a full team. But that's how our summers have been and we’ve got five games to prepare for the area tournament.”

The NVBC 19U team is scheduled to play next at 5 p.m. Friday against an undetermined opponent at Borman, and against Yuba City at 10 a.m. Monday at Borman.