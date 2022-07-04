American Legion/Joe DiMaggio Baseball: NVBC 17's blank both Crushers and Millbrae to set up all-Napa semifinal in Yountville

YOUNTVILLE — Cam Taylor had some big moments in the spring for the Napa High School baseball team.

On Sunday morning, the soon-to-be-senior third baseman hit the ball hard in two of his three at-bats to lead the Napa Valley Baseball Club’s 17-and-under American Legion team past the Napa Crushers’ Joe DiMaggio squad, 16-0, in a four-inning, mercy rule-shortened contest in the second annual Bill Buckner Memorial 4th of July Tournament at Cleve Borman Field.

The NVBC 17’s went on to also win their second game of the day, 5-0 over Millbrae Baseball Corp, to finish 2-1 in pool play. The victories mean Monday's second semifinal will be an all-NVBC matchup as the 17U team takes on the 19U team.

It’s something Taylor was looking forward to after the first win on Sunday, before it came to fruition.

“That'd be awesome, he said. “I’ve been wanting to play against 19U since I was so young and I know a bunch of kids on that team, so I think it'd be fun to grab that opportunity.”

Taylor’s two hits against the Napa Crushers came early.

In the first, he roped a double into the left-center gap that brought in James Burgess, who had been hit by a pitch to begin the inning. Taylor moved to third after a groundout by Carson McCaffrey before scoring on a sacrifice fly to center field by Johnny Alcayaga.

The third run of the first inning came when Graham Chapouris singled, stole second and third, and scored when the throw to third was kicked away. John Bullock reached on a walk and advanced to second when Kai Gullikson walked, before scoring on a single by Noah Lustig.

In the second, the NVBC 17’s added another seven runs. It all started when Taylor doubled down the third-base line and swiped third. After McCaffrey walked, Taylor scored when Johnny Alcayaga reached on an error. Chapouris singled in McCaffrey and Alcayaga and later scored when Lustig drew a bases-loaded walk.

The NVBC pushed across five more runs in the third.

For the contest, Taylor went 2 for 2 with a pair of doubles, 2 runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base.

“I think it was just see fastball,” Taylor said of his approach at the plate. “I know I’m seeing a fastball first pitch and just get out front and do a job. If you get back into those two-strike counts, you’re waiting for offspeed. You’re just kind of guessing. So on a first-pitch fastball, just take advantage of it.”

Getting the victory on the bump was Joe Willis. He worked 2⅓ innings, striking out 3 and walking 1. Lucas Henry finished the game by working 2⅔ innings, striking out 3 and giving up just 1 hit.

On Saturday, NVBC took a 7-6 loss to Bercovich Honors who won pool 2 in the round-robin play.

Napa Valley Baseball Club interim head coach Treven Chapouris was pleased with how the team responded to a tough loss in their tournament opener.

“I was happy how we ended the game yesterday and what they came out with today was spot on at the plate. They were aggressive and smart,” he said. “So I couldn't be more happy than what they did today as far as teammates.”

The NVBC 17’s are without two standouts who made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team for Vintage High in the spring, Dario Freschi and Ian Fernandez.

“It wasn’t easy,” Coach Chapouris said of not having their pair this weekend. “We still miss them a lot. But it’s given guys an opportunity and they're stepping into that spot. They're given it all they have, which I'm very proud of.”