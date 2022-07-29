American Legion Northern California Junior State Tournament: Napa Valley Baseball Club wins state title

The Napa Valley Baseball Club’s 17-and-under team finished as high as it could in American Legion, going 5-0 to win the Northern California State Tournament July 22-26 at Laurel Creek Park’s Yarbrough Field in Fairfield.

Graham Chapouris hit safely in all five games and led Napa Valley with 11 hits. His team dominated, winning three games by four-run margins and the other two by the 10-run mercy rule, outscoring the five teams by a combined 48-11.

It's the closest thing to a state title the Napa Valley 17's can win, as their state tournament doesn't include Central and Southern California teams.

“We played really well in the tournament,” NVBC manager Bob Freschi said. “Our pitching dominated, led by Charlie Alcayaga, Grant Menzel, Noah Piersig, and Miles Tenscher. Offensively, Graham Chapouris, James Burgess, John Bullock, Carson McCaffrey and Cam Taylor were hot all week. Our defense was outstanding, led by Kai Gulliksen and Johnny Alcayaga.

"It was a total team effort and the coaching staff couldn't be more proud of the effort and energy the players gave all week.”

Napa Valley opened last Friday with a 7-3 win over the Yuba City Stripers, taking a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning and breaking a 3-all tie with a four-run rally in the sixth.

Lucas Avina got the win on the mound, pitching three innings and allowing 1 earned run on 5 hits, no walks and 1 strikeout, in relief of starter Menzel (2 innings, 1 hit, 1 of 2 runs earned, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts). Piersig (2 innings, 1 walk, no runs, hits or strikeouts) got the save.

Bullock went 3 for 4 with a double, 2 RBI and 1 run scored to lead Napa Valley’s 10-hit attack. Also contributing were McCaffrey (2 for 4, triple, RBI), Gulliksen (1 for 2, RBI, walk), Piersig (1 for 1, RBI, run scored), Charlie Alcayaga (1 for 3, double, run scored), Burgess (1 for 4, 2 runs scored), Chapouris (1 for 3, walk, run scored), Taylor (walk, run scored) and Johnny Alcayaga (hit by pitch).

On Saturday, Napa Valley pounded out 16 hits in a 14-2 rout of the Humboldt Eagles that was called after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule. Napa Valley led just 3-2 going into the top of the fourth, when it broke it open with an eight-run explosion.

Chapouris started on the mound but didn’t make it out of the first inning after giving up 2 earned runs on 3 hits and a hit batter with no outs. Charlie Alcayaga pitched the rest of that frame and the next three, allowing no runs on 1 hit and 2 strikeouts. Joe Willis pitched a shutout fifth with no hits or walks, striking out 2.

Bullock had another 3 for 4 day, adding a triple and driving in 3 runs. McCaffrey was also 3 for 4 with a triple, driving in 2 runs and scoring 3 runs. Chapouris was 3 for 4 with 1 RBI and a walk. Rounding out the hitters were Taylor (2 for 4, double, RBI, 2 stolen bases, 2 runs scored), Johnny Alcayaga (2 for 4, 2 RBI, run scored), Charlie Alcayaga (1 for 3, double, 2 RBI), Burgess (1 for 3, walk, 2 runs scored) and Avina (1 for 2, hit by pitch, run scored). Gulliksen supplied a walk, RBI and run scored.

Napa Valley also run-ruled Petaluma, 14-1 on Sunday. It scored eight runs in the first and made it 13-1 with five in the third.

Piersig pitched the first 2 1/3 innings, allowing an unearned run on 3 hits, 5 strikeouts and no walks. Menzel (3 innings, walk, 4 strikeouts) pitched the last 2 2/3 frames.

Chapouris had his biggest game offensively, going 3 for 4 with 2 doubles, 4 RBI and a run scored. McCaffrey went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and a run scored, and Burgess 2 for 2 with 2 RBI, a stolen base and 3 runs scored. Also contributing to the 11-hit attack were Johnny Alcayaga (1 for 3, double, RBI, hit by pitch, 2 runs scored), Bullock (1 for 2, walk, run scored), Charlie Alcayaga (1 for 3, RBI, run scored) and Gulliksen (1 for 1, RBI, 2 walks, stolen base, 2 runs scored).

Menzel was hit by pitches twice, stole a base, and scored a run. Noah Lustig was hit by a pitch once and scored, Piersig walked and scored once, and Taylor walked once.

On Monday, starter Charlie Alcayaga, middle reliever Avina and closer Taylor combined to pitch a five-hitter in an 8-4 win over the hosting Fairfield Expos.

Starting pitcher Charlie Alcayaga was pulled after giving up the game’s first three runs in the bottom of the fourth, having allowed 1 earned run on 3 hits — including a home run — with 3 walks and 3 strikeouts. But Avina (2 innings, 1 earned run, 2 hits, strikeout) and Taylor (1 1/3 innings, 3 strikeouts) shut the door while Napa Valley came back with four-spots in the fifth and seventh innings.

Chapouris was 3 for 4 again, with a double, RBI and 2 runs scored. Taylor was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI, getting hit by a pitch and scoring a run. Other hits came from Dario Freschi (1 for 1, run scored), Burgess (1 for 3, 2 runs scored), McCaffrey (1 for 4, double, 2 RBI) and Gulliksen (1 for 4, RBI, run scored).

Charlie Alcayaga stole a base and scored a run, and Avina and Burgess executed sacrifice bunts.

Napa Valley also came back to win Tuesday’s championship game, 5-1 over Chico. They tied it in the fourth and added a run in the fifth before tacking on 3 insurance runs in the sixth.

Ian Fernandez pitched the first 3 1/3 innings, allowing an unearned run in 2 hits, 3 walks and 5 strikeouts, and Tenscher got the win in relief, throwing the 3 2/3 shutout innings and yielding 3 hits on a walk and 3 strikeouts.

Tenscher helped his cause by going 2 for 2 with an RBI, stolen base, and run scored. Jeffrey Page was also 2 for 2, with a walk, stolen base, and 2 runs scored. Rounding out the eight-hit attack were Dario Freschi (1 for 2, RBI, walk), Chapouris (1 for 4, double), Bullock (1 for 3) and Johnny Alcayaga (1 for 3, RBI). Taylor was hit by a pitch and stole a base, Gulliksen drew 2 walks and scored a run, Burgess stole a base and scored a run, and McCaffrey walked.

Napa Valley took a 23-6-2 overall record into this weekend’s Napa Valley Classic, which wraps up Saturday at Cleve Borman Field in Yountville.

The NVBC 19-and-under team lost in the NorCal regionals and is done for the season.