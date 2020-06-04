Angwin resident Ryan Peterson aims to provide 1 million meals with 50-mile run on 50th birthday

About 12 years ago, Ryan Peterson decided he wanted to try to run a marathon in all 50 states before his 50th birthday.
Peterson, an Angwin resident and member of the Odd Fellows in St. Helena, turns 50 on June 30 of this year, and prior to March he only had two states left to conquer – Alaska and Colorado.
He was registered for marathons in both states when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in mid-March, which forced organizers to scrap the events.
Not willing to accept defeat, especially after years of hard work and hundreds, if not thousands, of miles run, Peterson set out to find a new goal to pursue.
“I started thinking what else I could do if I’m not going to hit this goal since I’ve been working on it for so long and it’s kind of depressing that I won’t hit this after all these years, and I know I will eventually but it’s kind of a meaningful finish line for me,” said Peterson, who works as a financial adviser. “So I started thinking back to when I had turned 40 and I ran 40 miles and I thought maybe I should try 50.”
At the end of the month, Peterson will run 50 miles on his 50th birthday, the longest single trek the avid distance runner has ever attempted. For added motivation, he’s doing this with the goal of helping people.
Peterson is raising money that will go to Feeding America, a national charity that provides meals for people in need. He’s also teamed up with several sponsors who will match contributions, including an organization affiliated with motivational speaker Tony Robbins.
Peterson’s goal is to raise enough money for Feeding America to provide 1 million meals to food banks around the country, which, thanks to matching contributions, means he needs to raise $50,000. On Monday, he launched a website where people can donate and keep track of the fundraiser’s progress.
Thanks to matching donors and sponsors, he’s already approaching his goal. He raised enough money for over 250,000 meals in just the first 18 hours of his website going online, and as of midday Thursday he’s closing in 750,000 meals.
Peterson said the idea to partner with Feeding America seemed like the right thing to do after he and his wife volunteered at the St. Helena Food Pantry during the pandemic and were stuck by how many people went home without food because of short supply.
“I thought, ‘Man, this is a huge need right now,’” he said.
While Peterson plans to run 50 miles on his birthday “no matter what,” the opportunity to accomplish his initial goal of running a marathon in all 50 states has also recently become a real possibility.
Since the start of the pandemic, Peterson has actually been able to run his marathon in Colorado. He made a stop there on a road trip on his way to see his father in Minnesota who has recently been going through some health issues. Peterson coordinated with race officials, who gave him the all-clear to run the course solo and to send them his GPS information.
That left Alaska as the last state on his list. Prior to the start of June, the state had a strict policy that out-of-state visitors had to self-quarantine for 14 days before being allowed to travel around the state, which would have hamstrung Peterson’s ability to train and inevitably run the race.
State officials are currently relaxing some of those stricter policies, including the 14-day quarantine for visitors, which got Peterson thinking he could still hit his original mark. But he’s decided to hold off on taking an impromptu trip north for now.
“I’ve decided to postpone Alaska until later this summer,” he said in an email on Thursday. “I don’t think it’s worth the risk of putting my family all on a plane so I can run a marathon and then turn around and head back home. I don’t want to do it solo – this started as a family adventure and I want it to end that way. Need to have them at the finish line with me when the goal is achieved.”
This 12-year goal has always had an aspect of adventure to it for his family. His wife, Heather, 46, thought it would be a great way for their three children – Hailey, 19, Will, 16, and Ethan, 13 – to see the country as they grew up.
“She’s definitely the brains of the operation,” he said with a laugh.
The longest run Peterson has completed in one day prior to his attempt at 50 was the aforementioned 40 miles, which he did on his 40th birthday. That time, as a resident of Hilton Head, South Carolina, he started a little after midnight and finished around 7:30 a.m.
His family had no idea the distance he had covered then until he showed them his GPS.
“My plan is to get out really early, although this time I have told my wife about it,” he said. “I’m going to run 30 miles first, then come back and sit in my garage and pack my legs in ice and massage them and get food and fluids and rest a bit and then go out and either do two more 10-mile runs or another 20.
“I haven’t exactly figured out how I’m going to split it up, but definitely within a 24-hour period I will have covered 50 miles.”
His fundraiser is still taking donations and will be running all month. Since he’s already closing in on his goal of 1 million meals, he said he’s considering extending it past that.
For more information about how to donate and keep track of his progress, visit his website ryno50x50.com.
