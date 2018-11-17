On a weekend when it was announced that Steph Curry and Alex Morgan had joined Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Michelle Wie and Lexi Thompson as Official PGA Jr. League Ambassadors, they weren’t the only sports stars keeping an eagle eye on Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
As the Skills Competition was in full swing Friday, the 12 regional champion teams assembled were joined by PGA Tour players Colt Knost and Chez Reavie and Phil Mickelson’s former caddie and TV announcer, Jim “Bones” Mackay. Throw in a concert by Kelley James, a regular performer at PGA Tour events, and the 2018 PGA Jr. League Championship presented by National Car Rental has achieved rock-star status.
Despite all the celebrity attention, kids have that innate ability to become stars of the show.
For defending champion Team Georgia, veteran Lucas Jinglov, 14, of Marietta comes from a family that knows what it’s like to compete at an extremely high level.
After playing for Team Georgia last year, he returned to Grayhawk with a team of nine boys and one girl. Captained by PGA Professional Patrick McCrary and coached by Greg Powers, they looked to defending their title in a tournament that teed off Saturday and wraps up Monday. A Georgia team played in all six prior national finals of the championship.
Jinglov’s aunt is 1996 Olympic gold medalist Kerri Strug, of “Magnificent Seven” fame, whose legendary vault on one foot catapulted the United States to glory at the games in Atlanta. His mother, Lisa, competed as a gymnast as well at UCLA, one of the powerhouse programs in collegiate gymnastics. And his father, Niclas, was a college golfer for Northern Illinois.
Last year, Strug proudly stood near the final hole as her nephew and his teammates captured the championship.
“It is an amazing event that starts with (more than) 50,000 golfers across the nation, and culminates in this awesome event at Grayhawk Golf Club,” said Strug. “It is good for the game of golf, as it brings new boys and girls into the game.”
Added Jinglov, “It’s cool – playing in the PGA Jr. League Championship is almost like a once-in-a-lifetime type of experience.”
Jinglov’s 2-year old golden retriever, Rory, is named after PGA Jr. League Ambassador and two-time PGA Champion Rory McIlroy.
“The kids really enjoy it,” said his mother and Strug’s sister, Lisa Jinglov. “It is a very memorable experience for a lot of players at such a young age.”
The age range of this year’s field is 9-14. Jinglov will age out after this year, but the stars appear aligned for a bright future in golf.
“It was great to see Lucas and Team Georgia win last year,” Strug said. “I know how hard Lucas works on his game and how passionate he is about golf. So, it’s great to see it pay off.”