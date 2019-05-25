As the founder of Prolific Prep, Jeremy Russotti estimates that he gets a combination of close to 100 emails and phone calls each month from people around the country and all over the world wanting to know about Golden State Prep, the Napa-based basketball academy’s fifth-year post grad men’s team.
“When parents reach out and they send real formal introductions, then I take them a little bit more serious,” Russotti said recently at Napa Christian Campus of Education, where Prolific Prep and Golden State Prep play.
One of those inquiries came from Jan Schwalger, who makes her home in Queensland, Australia. It was last October when Schwalger first contacted Russotti about her son, Jordan Schwalger, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound center and a recent graduate of Hillcrest Christian College of Reedy Creek, located on the Gold Coast.
“His mom, Jan reached out and wanted Jordan to be able to look into potentially playing for our post-grad team next year,” said Russotti. “She sent me pictures and his height, but I didn’t see any footage of Jordan. She also wanted advice, because Jordan had some issues because of his disability. We were just guiding her and just giving her a lot of information.
“I resonated with the story about his background. We’re all about helping people and helping kids. I think it was good timing. I just said, ‘You know what, he seemed like a great kid.’ It’s a great story. It was a welcome to America.”
Jordan Schwalger was diagnosed with autism earlier in his life. According to www.autismspeaks.org, “Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication.”
According to www.autism-society.org, “Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a complex developmental disability; signs typically appear during early childhood and affect a person’s ability to communicate, and interact with others. ASD is defined by a certain set of behaviors and is a ‘spectrum condition’ that affects individuals differently and to varying degrees. .... Some of the behaviors associated with autism include delayed learning of language; difficulty making eye contact or holding a conversation; difficulty with executive functioning, which relates to reasoning and planning; narrow, intense interests; poor motor skills’ and sensory sensitivities.”
Focus on basketball
Jordan Schwalger didn’t begin playing basketball until just a few years ago. But once he did, he stopped playing rugby and baseball and put all of his focus and effort into it.
“When Jordan … found basketball when he was 12 he also found he was a valued team member due to his height. This opened up new horizons for him socially and opportunities for his future. He (learned) skills in the team environment that he may have otherwise not developed having autism,” Jan Schwalger wrote in an email.
For the last few years, Jordan Schwalger has traveled to the U.S. during the summer with both the Queensland Basketball State Emerging team and AUSA Hoops to play in AAU tournaments, “where we have seen him go from strength to strength both personally and in basketball,” Jan Schwalger wrote via email.
Jordan Schwalger spent over two months training, practicing and working out with the Prolific Prep and Golden State Prep teams after he arrived here in late February. He was in the U.S. on a B2 visiting Visa to check out the post-grad program.
Golden State Prep is affiliated with Prolific Prep. GSP “provides the ideal environment for student athletes who want an additional ‘gap’ year to develop their basketball skills, mentality, and body in order to be best prepared for college basketball,” according to prolificprep.org/gsp.
Schwalger played for Golden State Prep in the game against Prolific Prep Academy on March 3 at Napa Valley College. The game was played in conjunction with Alaina’s Voice Foundation, Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, and Sheriff John Robertson of the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.
Alaina’s Voice Foundation was founded late last year in memory of 2018 Vintage High School graduate Alaina Housley, a Pepperdine University freshman who was one of 12 people who died in a mass shooting on Nov. 7 in Thousand Oaks.
Prolific Prep Academy, founded in 2014, plays in The Grind Session, a circuit of elite national high school basketball events throughout the fall and winter. The players stay with host families during the school year and attend Napa Christian Campus of Education.
“I’m extremely grateful to Jeremy and the Prolific Prep team,” Jan Schwalger wrote in an email. “A few programs reached out, but Prolific stood out as a quality program and a caring environment which we were looking for given Jordan’s autism.
“After spending spring training with Prolific Prep, we are certain Jordan will develop his skills greatly during the post-grad season. This opportunity to be at Prolific Prep for spring training has added to his personal growth and maturity as he becomes a young man.”
Jordan Schwalger said it’s been a great experience, working with Prolific Prep and Golden State Prep coaches and staff, as he looks to further develop his game.
He was in the gym the day he got to Napa, running drills, practicing and working to get stronger.
“It was refreshing. It just felt good,” said Schwalger, who plans to return in the fall to play for Golden State Prep. “All the coaches have really helped me, getting me to where I need to be. I need to be more conditioned.”
Being autistic, Jordan Schwalger said he has learned to be more confident when talking to people and added that he is more of a visual learner.
“I don’t have it as severe as most people. But I am on the spectrum. Trying to talk to people is kind of a challenge, just knowing that with autism you get a little bit socially awkward,” he explained.
Jordan Schwalger has a bright future in basketball, said Russotti, who added that he thinks the Australian native could be a Division I scholarship player.
“Jordan is a really good basketball player. He has really met his challenges for his disability and showcasing great basketball promise,” said Russotti. “He’s a great team player. He can shoot it — in the post, out the post. He can pass. We’d love to have him be part of our program.
“I think what he’s lacking is what we can provide him, which is conditioning, strength, and working on his body. It’s something that he’s going to have to really, really focus on when he comes back.
“I think he’s now realizing like, ‘Wow, I know now what I have to do, to get my body ready, for when I come back.’ With him visiting here, maybe he comes back next year with more confidence.”
A ’very proud moment’
Jan Schwalger said she and her husband, Tony Schwalger, hope Jordan “achieves everything he dreams of, whatever that may be.”
She added: “He’s not really one for verbalizing his dreams and very much lives in the moment. There have been times as he’s grown up we weren’t sure what his future would look like, so to be where he is today makes us extremely proud of his grit and resilience.
“We were never sure Jordan was going to be able to finish high school, so it was a very proud moment to watch him graduate last November.”
Looking for host family
Russotti is hoping that Jordan Schwalger can stay with a local host family for six months when he returns in the fall.
“Because he’s such a great kid, I thought there may be a family in this area that might have a child with autism, that Jordan might be able to be not only a good influence, but also a role model,” said Russotti. “It’s a great opportunity, because I think Jordan would do really well in a home, with a host family, just like our Prolific Prep kids. It could be a win-win for everyone.”
Russotti can be reached at (707) 849-1212 or by email at jeremy.russotti@gmail.com.