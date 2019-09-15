CALISTOGA – After setting a new track record at Calistoga Speedway Saturday night, Dave Gravel was hardly impressed with his warmup act.
“Getting on the front row and winning races is important,” he said. “A track record is just a bonus.”
The driver from Watertown, Connecticut parlayed that speed, and the luck of a poker player on a hot streak, to earn that all-important spot on the front row and dominate all 25 laps on the half mile oval to win the World of Outlaws Wine Country Showdown for sprint cars.
Gravel’s first stroke of good fortune came in setting the lineup for a race-within-a race for the top six qualifiers that determines the line-up for the first three rows of the main event. Regardless of their qualifying time, each of the six drivers pulls a number out of a hat to determine where they start the dash. Like a poker player drawing an ace for a royal flush, Gravel drew the number one pill, putting him on the front row for the dash to earn the main event pole.
But before that race was run, his alert crew found a slow leak in his right rear tire and got race officials approval to replace it with another used tire, in keeping with the World of Outlaws rulebook.
Winning that six-car dash put Gravel on the pole for the main event, which he led from start to finish with the help of fortunately-timed yellow caution flags that gave him an open racetrack on restarts just as the competition was closing in on him.
Gravel did lose the lead briefly on lap seven when Brad Sweet dove under him in turn one just as the pair were coming up on slower-lapped cars. Gravel returned the favor by crossing under Sweet to retake the lead as they powered out of turn two while a yellow caution flag flew for a stalled car on-track just as the battle between the two of them was heating up.
“I made a dumb mistake and put the car in a bad spot and I was lucky to get the lead back,” Gravel confessed.
On the restart, Gravel took advantage of an open racetrack in front of him to rocket into a commanding half-a-straightaway lead, only to see Sweet close in again as the pair caught up to slower cars before his charge was undone by yet another caution flag for a car stopped on the backstretch with seven laps to go.
“Getting into lapped traffic would have slowed the pace and that’s when you can really race,” said Sweet.
He added in some praise for the winner.
“He was really good in clean air,” said Sweet of Gravel. “We thought we would be able to close in on him in lapped traffic, but the cautions came at the wrong time for us.”
On a fast track with a narrow racing groove, “clean air was king tonight,” said Sweet, a Grass Valley native who is in a close battle with North Dakota driver Donny Schatz, who finished fourth, for the World of Outlaws National Championship.
Pennsylvania driver Logan Schuchart finished third. Rico Abreu of St. Helena finished eighth.
Ryan McDaniel led from start to finish to win the 20 lap feature race for the All Stars modifieds.