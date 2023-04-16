Napa’s Rob Krider enjoyed a successful 2022 racing season, winning four National Tour events and two separate racing championships and ultimately adding another national title to his racing resume.

The Vintage High graduate won the Tire Rack Sports Car Club of America National Tour Points Championship in the H-Street class by competing in seven different states from California to New York.

As he chased points all season long, his big break came in Indiana. He flew in, borrowed a car, and took first place, clinching the championship before the season was over.

“Indiana was good and bad to me,” he said. “I flew into the Indianapolis airport carrying my racing helmet and checked everything else. United Airlines lost my luggage. I had to race while wearing dirty underwear. But I had my helmet, and that was all that I needed to compete. I picked up the win and the trophy. Luggage arrived after the race was over.”

For 2023, Krider looks to transition from national champion to state champion and keep things local to California.

“I traveled over 15,000 miles last year to win the tour championship with the SCCA, and for that achievement they gave me a piece of acrylic about 6 inches by 9 inches that said ‘Rob Krider 1st Place’ on it,” he recalled. “Don’t get me wrong. It is a cool thing to win and it looks great on my desk. But sometimes I look at it and think, ‘That is a really expensive piece of plastic!’”

Luckily for Krider, there is a new challenge on the horizon for him in his home state — the California Autocross Championship, which has five events throughout the year.

“This is the first year they have put on a state championship in California, so I’m going for it,” he said.

With all of his success in Honda products over the years, with numerous national championships in the NASA Honda Challenge series, Krider looks to get back behind the wheel of a Honda for the California Autocross Championship.

“I’ve been very lucky to have support from companies like Smart Racing Products, Carbotech Brakes, and I/O Port Racing Supplies, and we have done great things in Hondas together,” he said. “There is no reason to break up the team for the California series. Instead, I’m going to lean into what I know and run with what I know can win.”

For the five-race series, Krider will drive Sam “Terp” Galindo’s 10th-generation Honda Civic Sport. The car will undergo development under the Double Nickel Nine Motorsports umbrella and be put into what the team calls “Krider Racing Spec,” which is code for “take advantage of all of the opportunities the rule book allows for.”

The first race weekend of the season will be April 21-23 at Crows Landing Naval Air Station, a racing venue Krider is extremely familiar with.

“Crows Landing is where I raced for the first time with my dad when I was a teenager, and it is the same location where I earned my 100th motorsports victory,” he said.

What car to run and what series to enter weren’t difficult choices for Krider. His toughest decision these days is what jacket to wear to the races. For winning multiple championships, he has been given numerous embroidered champ jackets.

“It’s a dumb problem to have,” he said, laughing. “Yes, I have a lot of these different champion jackets, but you can only wear one jacket at a time. I just sort of grab one for the mood I’m in.”

According to his dad, Jim Krider, those jackets make Rob a target.

“Rob has established himself as the one to beat. He has enjoyed life at the pointy end of the spear for a while now. People want to knock him off that pedestal,” he said.

When this is brought up to Rob, he seems unfazed.

“This is standard racing stuff. There can only be one winner,” he said. “When the Giants and the Dodgers play, out of those two teams will be one winner, which is a 50/50 shot at winning. Racing isn’t like that. I’ve been in races where there were 93 teams trying to win. You have better odds placing money on a single number on a roulette table. Roulette has 36 numbers. You don’t put money on a single number and expect to win every time the wheel spins. But in racing, every driver, well, the good ones anyway, they know they are going to win. That’s the mindset you have to possess in order to compete. Statistically it may be delusional, but racers have to be a bit delusional to be successful.”

With a fresh championship jacket to wear and a case full of trophies from the 2022 season, Krider appears very positive about the 2023 California Autocross Championship season.

“Before every race,” he said, “my dad and I talk about how things are looking and I tell him the same thing every time. I tell him, ‘I’m not saying we are going to win, but I sure as hell wouldn’t want to be racing against us.’ Basically, it is not a guarantee, but it does indicate what we are bringing to the table.”

Visit DNNMotorsports.com for more information on the team or follow KriderRacing on Instagram. Visit calautoxchamps.com for information on the California Autocross Championship series.