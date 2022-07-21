Auto Racing: Krider takes national championship points lead

Even with 91 octane fuel at around $7 a gallon, Napa’s Rob Krider has been driving thousands of miles this year to compete in races all across the United States.

The national-champion driver was in search of a new motorsports challenge in 2022 and found himself making a run for the Sports Car Club of America National Tour points series.

The year-long championship season has numerous events sponsored by The Tire Rack that are held all across the United States. Drivers can accumulate not only trophies but also points at each event, culminating in a points champion at the end of a season scheduled to be completed in September. Thus far, Krider has competed in six states — New York, Indiana, Texas, Nevada, Washington and California — and secured a podium finish in every National Tour event.

Campaigning his 2019 Ford Fiesta ST for Double Nickel Nine Motorsports, Krider picked up early wins during the season in Las Vegas April 1-3 and Crows Landing April 22-24. Regardless of his victories, drivers on the East Coast had picked up victories as well, which meant the arms race was on for points.

Krider started traveling to Texas and New York to gain points on other drivers.

“The concept of going to these far-away races was two-fold,” he explained. “First, I wanted to win and get 100 more points for the championship. Second, I wanted to make sure nobody else won and took 100 points. It was an offensive and defensive move at the same time.”

With that strategy in mind, Krider traveled all the way to southeast Texas to race May 5-8. But he was able to muster only a third-place finish there.

“Finishing on the podium was nice,” he admitted, “but I was there to win and I didn’t get it done. Someone else secured those crucial 100 points.”

Krider drove his Ford Fiesta ST in Texas against two new-generation Honda Civic Sports that took the two top spots.

That prompted his father, Jim Krider, to suggest that if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.

“If you are in the wrong car for a certain series, it’s very difficult to win championships,” Jim Krider said.

For the next race weekend, June 10-12 in Indiana, Krider decided to take his dad’s advice. He found an opportunity to arrive-and-drive a new Honda Civic Sport in Peru, Ind. He took a red-eye flight to Indianapolis to drive a Honda Civic owned by Sam Karp. Krider said Karp understood what he was trying to accomplish and selflessly allowed him to take the wheel of his car.

“I just needed to know,” Krider said, “is it me or the car that missed the mark in Texas?”

The competition in Indiana was fierce with a deep field, and Krider was driving a car he had never been in before. Regardless, by the end of the weekend, he found himself as the overall winner.

“I don’t think I could have won this Indiana race in my Fiesta,” he said. “I owe this victory to Sam Karp and his Honda, for sure.”

That gave Krider three victories, more than anyone else in the country. But the series wasn’t over.

Krider was unable to find another sweet arrive-and-drive deal in a new Civic for the National Tour race weekend July 8-10 in Packwood, Wash., however, so he had to jump back into his own Fiesta ST for that race.

When he and racing partner John Linbarger arrived at the picturesque track near Mount Rainier, they found themselves in an international battle. A team from Canada, in a Honda Civic, was competing in the same class, H-Street. Krider found himself in familiar but uncomfortable territory during the two-day competition, in third place behind two Honda Civics on Saturday.

“Saturday night we had a decision to make: change the setup on the car and go for broke on Sunday, or concentrate more on my driving style and less on the car,” Krider said.

Added Linbarger, “We only had to make an adjustment to one nut on the car and that was the nut behind the wheel — Rob!”

“I knew John was right,” Krider admitted. “I was in my head too much about this Honda Civic-versus-Ford Fiesta thing. I just needed to drive harder, drive smarter, and drive better.”

On Sunday morning, with a refreshed mindset, Krider strapped himself into the Ford Fiesta and went for it. The crowd at Packwood watched as he slid his Ford on three wheels while aggressively pushing the car and tires to their absolute limits. When the clock stopped, it showed Krider had crushed the competition for his fourth National Tour victory of the season.

“Watching Rob make his last run on Sunday, I saw first-hand what he was doing differently than every other driver on track,” said Linbarger. “He used every millimeter of the course to find a way to go faster. Nobody got as close to the pylons around the course as he did. It was amazing.”

Krider was all smiles as he climbed out of his car and remarked, “That was a hell of a comeback win.”

For Krider, it wasn’t just about his fourth victory and the security of grabbing the National Points Championship lead. It was about America.

“We are an American team, driving an American car, beating Canadians driving a Japanese car. It doesn’t get much more red, white and blue than that,” he said. “No way I was going to let the Canadians beat us in Washington!”

Krider was trailing by 1.118 seconds on Saturday, which is a lot of time in racing, and had to come back and beat his competition by a larger margin on Sunday. He did it by nearly two full seconds, which gave him the definitive win in H-Street.

At the awards ceremony in Washington, the SCCA handed Krider his fourth National Tour plaque of the season.

“I don’t know where I’m going to display all of this year’s hardware,” he said.

Krider’s successful 2022 season championship chase is continuing his ongoing streak of winning a championship every single year for the last six years. It all started when he won the NASA Honda Challenge Western States Championship in 2016 and repeated that same championship in 2017. In 2018, he won the NASA Honda Challenge National Championship at the Circuit of Americas in Texas. He repeated that championship in 2019 at Mid-Ohio. In 2020 he won a SCCA Regional Championship in H-Street in Central California, and in 2021 he won an SCCA San Francisco Regional Championship in the Street-4 class.

“The streak is alive and well,” said proud father Jim Krider. “If he finishes the season strong, he will push the streak up to the seven-year mark.”

“My dad thinks about the streak. I just think about the next win,” Rob said. “But I can tell you none of these races or championships would have been won without our sponsors. Without them we couldn’t make it to the start line, let alone the finish line.”

Krider Racing/Double Nickel Nine Motorsports is sponsored by Smart Racing Products, Carbotech Brakes, I/O Port Racing Supplies, FSWerks, Sampson Racing Communications, T.E.M. Performance, Tactical Ops Brewing, Motion Control Suspension, Performance In-Frame Tuning, B & G Tires, Bay Ex, Autopower, Economy Stock Feed, J & B Farms, Sanger Tire, C.J. Fix Bookkeeping and Cadet Blues-the novel.

Next on the racing calendar, and on the list of long places to drive to, is Lincoln, Neb. in September for the championship finale. Visit KriderRacing on Instagram or team559.com for updates and other information.