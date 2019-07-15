{{featured_button_text}}
Dr. David Goodwill

Napa's Dr. David Goodwill starts his midget racing season at Madera Speedway.

 Submitted photo

Napa's racing dentist, Dr. David Goodwill, had a rough night at Madera Speedway on Saturday.

Goodwill qualified sixth fastest in his Villa Lane Dental midget race car, then improved on that with a fourth-place finish in his heat race.

The 50-lap main event yielded the same result as the heat race, however, with a fourth-place finish.

“Every time I stepped on the gas, the car headed straight for the wall,” said a frustrated Goodwill.

On Aug. 3, Goodwill travels to Monroe, Washington to race at Evergreen Speedway.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0