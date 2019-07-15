Napa's racing dentist, Dr. David Goodwill, had a rough night at Madera Speedway on Saturday.
Goodwill qualified sixth fastest in his Villa Lane Dental midget race car, then improved on that with a fourth-place finish in his heat race.
The 50-lap main event yielded the same result as the heat race, however, with a fourth-place finish.
“Every time I stepped on the gas, the car headed straight for the wall,” said a frustrated Goodwill.
On Aug. 3, Goodwill travels to Monroe, Washington to race at Evergreen Speedway.