Dr. David Goodwill, Napa's racing dentist, traveled to Monroe, Washington to race at Evergreen Speedway, last Saturday.
Goodwill qualified third fastest in his Miyamo midget race car, but stepped it up in the heat race, finishing third.
Goodwill led the first 20 laps to the 25 lap main event. Then, another car spun out, which brought out the yellow flag.
Two cars passed Goodwill en route to his third place finish.
“I didn’t get a good restart,” he said. “And the car just wasn’t as fast after the yellow flag.”
Goodwill will race at 99 Speedway in Stockton next week.