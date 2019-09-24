Napa’s Rob Krider picked up his fourth consecutive national championship racing in the Honda Challenge series with the National Auto Sport Association when he flew under the waving checkered flag at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Sunday.
Krider was dominant during the four-day event in Lexington, Ohio, earning the pole position on Friday, winning the qualifying race on Saturday, and leading flag-to-flag in the big race on Sunday.
After the race it was time to spray champagne on the podium and celebrate with his DNN Motorsports pit crew and the Krider Racing family. Krider wore the California flag over his back on the podium accepting his trophy because he wanted to represent his own state at the event.
“There was a lot of chatter online about the East Coast-West Coast rivalry in Honda Challenge,” said his father, Jim Krider. “I think Rob wearing the flag was just his way of letting everybody know which coast is the best coast.”
The race had a standing start and Krider, driving the No. 38 Double Nickel Nine Motorsports Acura Integra, was all alone before the first corner. By the second corner, he had more than an eight-car lead on the rest of the field. During the race he stretched that gap out to over 10 seconds.
“Rob won that race in the first 50 feet,” said crew chief Stephen Young. “The final race of the weekend was 45 minutes, but it was over in the first few seconds. Rob was absolutely gone.”
As the rest of the Honda Challenge field battled for position, Krider put down fast, consistent laps early in the race to create a huge gap between him and his competitors.
Krider attributed the early lead to all of his years drag racing at the track when he was in high school, back when it was called Sears Point.
“Standing starts in road racing are essentially drag races,” Krider said. “I grew up drag racing, so I love it when we get the opportunity to do a standing start in the Honda Challenge.”
As Krider pulled his Integra to the line to set up for the standing start, he gave the fans in the stands a smoke show by spinning the front wheels four separate times to build heat in the tires so they would be nice and sticky for a good launch. He was the only driver to do that, and he was the first car into Turn 1 when the green flag dropped.
“It’s just an old drag racing trick,” he said, “and it worked.”
Jim Krider said his son’s incredible reaction time was also a factor.
“He has actually been tested during some Human Factors trials and his reaction times are off the charts quick,” he said. “He just sees the flag drop and gets on the gas pedal before anyone else, every time.”
Once Krider is on the gas pedal, he said he relies on a fast engine built by Rich Olivier of T.E.M. Performance Machine Shop in Napa.
“Our cars are always fast on track thanks to T.E.M., no question about it,” he said. “I have a lot of confidence coming out of the corners and heading down the straight thanks to Rich.”
Many other sponsors also assist the Double Nickel Nine Motorsports team in keeping their cars out in front, including Carbotech Brakes, Tactical Ops Brewing, Smart Racing Products, Skunk2 Racing, Performance In-Frame Tuning, B & G Tires, Bay Ex, Napa Valley Muffler, Insane Shafts, Chandler Autosport, Eibach Springs, Motion Control Suspension, Kingpin Machine, I/O Port Racing Supplies, Autopower, Racepak, ESS Fire Systems, Cadet Blues the novel, Hardrace, Hasport Motor Mounts, Unorthodox Racing, Synchrotech Transmissions, Devsport, AEM Electronics, RS 683 Brake Fluid, Sampson Racing Communications, Phase 2 Motortrend, HA Motorsports, Toyo Tires, Economy Stock Feed, J & B Farms, Sanger Tire, Olson Auto Body, and C.J. Fix Bookkeeping.
“Racing is an expensive sport, and we certainly couldn’t do it without their support,” Krider said. “To help get our cars 2,300 miles to Ohio, Craig Watkins of Smart Camber and Smart Strings helped us out and that is just so appreciated.”
As Krider climbed out of the car after his win, the president of sponsor Carbotech Brakes came up to him, shook his hand, and said “I’m so proud of you. The cars look great on track and you drove great and gave us another win. Thank you. I look forward to working with you next season.”
Krider was taken aback by the gesture.
“It was really cool to have that happen,” he said. “It just felt like all of our hard work has paid off when a sponsor comes to you, as opposed to having to reach out to them for support.”
Putting in a lot of that hard work, he said, were DNN Motorsports pit crew members Brandon Lindlahr, Stephen Young, Travis Kramer, Jim Krider, Rick Harhai and Mark Krider, each of whom labored in Ohio prepping the two race cars and spotting for the drivers during the races.
The team ran into some small issues with the cars during the weekend but were able to resolve them quickly, having brought a ton of spare parts with them to the big race.
“Rob set the fastest qualifying lap in the last session of the day on Friday and immediately after the fuel pump went out,” said Jim Krider. “They had to tow the car off the hot pits onto the scales to make sure the car was legal.”
The team had a spare AEM fuel pump and quickly got to work to remove the fuel tank and install a new pump. On Saturday, a rear stabilizer bolt broke on the No. 38 car during the qualifying race.
“Rob was on the radio saying there was something banging in the rear of the car,” said Young, the crew chief. “After the race, we got the car up in the air and found a bolt had broken. But somehow Rob won the qualifying race anyway, even with an ill-handling car.”
The team replaced the bolt and had the car ready for Sunday’s championship race.
The DNN Motorsports crew always bring a never-quit attitude to a national championship event, working late hours in the garage to make sure their cars finish at the top.
The team’s hard work paid off double: Not only did Rob come in first place in the No. 38 car, but teammate Keith Kramer came in second in the No. 33 car. The DNN Motorsports teammates got to spray champagne together on the podium, a feat they have accomplished together four years in a row.
“That moment up on the podium spraying champagne, it’s just the greatest feeling getting to do it with my teammate and friend,” said Krider.
Kramer had a different perspective.
“I love being on the podium, too, but I’d like to get on that top spot,” Kramer admitted. “Unfortunately for me, my teammate is the greatest Honda Challenge driver in the country, which makes it a bit tough.”
The team connected with race fans at Mid-Ohio by going out in the camping areas along the outfield of the track at night, sharing Double Nickel Nine IPA from Tactical Ops Brewing and handing out DNN hats, T-shirts and stickers.
“The fans at Mid-Ohio were awesome,” Krider said. “They told me to wave at them as I went by during the race and when I came out of the Madness corners and into the Esses, I saw all these people standing on the fence wearing our gear and pumping their fists. It was super cool. I was glad we were able to bring home a win for them.”
Krider signed autographs for fans after the race, posed for pictures with the car and trophy, and let kids sit in the driver’s seat of the national champion Acura Integra.
“I grew up hanging out at the race track as a kid and I remember when a team would let me sit in a real race car. I thought that was the coolest thing,” Krider said. “I let any kid in the paddock sit in my car, anytime. You never know, he just might grow up to be a race car driver, too.”
Lindlahr said he was proud of his team and drivers for overcoming a long, hard race weekend.
“We got through a lot of unexpected challenges,” he said, “and doing that, combined with some stellar driving from our guys, gave us that fourth championship in a row.”
Krider attributed his four-year win streak to hard work, attention to detail, relationships, organizational skills, support, an outstanding pit crew led by Young, and “driving the car with absolute reckless abandon when necessary.
“It’s just like Ricky Bobby’s dad told him in the film ‘Talladega Nights’ – ‘If you ain’t first, you’re last.’ These are the words I live by.”
For more information on the DNN Motorsports team, visit team559.com or follow Krider Racing on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.