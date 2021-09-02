Auto Racing: Napa’s Zampa sweeps Late Model races

An eight-car inversion allowed Loomis’ Michael Mitchell to lead the start of the second 50-lap contest. Calamity ensued when Daniels and John Moore collided in turn one on lap five, causing damage for Huddleston, Cole Moore, and Halm in a multi-car skirmish that followed.

Thompson took the lead on the restart before a pair of cautions tightened the field. Cole Moore entered the picture, using the inside to take second on lap 14. Zampa took the second position from Moore a lap later. Zampa ran down Thompson, diving inside of him in turn one to take the lead on lap 24. Zampa then spun after contact from Thompson in turn three which brought out the caution.

As the race leader, Zampa was protected by track rules to maintain the lead while Thompson was relegated to restart at the rear. Halm spun in Turn 2 into the right side of Thompson for a caution on lap 40. The incident set up a green-white-checkered finish due to race time remaining. Zampa and Cole Moore crossed each other over during the final laps before Moore bounced off Zampa’s door coming to the stripe. Zampa prevailed for his fourth win of the season as Moore spun into the infield. John Moore, Calin Hegje, Martin, and Thompson made up the top-five finishers.

