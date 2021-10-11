Auto Racing: Napa's Pedroncelli, Zampa win Roseville

ROSEVILLE — The annual NAPA AutoCare 150 presented by Berco Redwood at All American Speedway saw Napa’s Paul Pedroncelli Jr. pick up his first win in Roseville and Napa’s Dylan Zampa win one of six weekly NASCAR series championship races.
Points leader and 2020 ARCA Menards Series West champion Jesse Love lost the pole to 2021 Irwindale Speedway Late Model champion Dean Thompson by just .001 second but charged past Thompson to lead the opening lap. Granite Bay’s Cole Moore, the 2020 All American Speedway Late Model champ, took over on lap five.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
North Carolina’s Taylor Gray was bounced from contention with a spin in turn two on lap 47 before being tagged by Boise’s Josh Fanopoulos. Heavy fluid on the backstretch necessitated a red flag with 100 laps remaining in the contest. The ensuing restart played to leading as he used the inside to lead lap 53. Both Brian Kamisky of Anderson and Japanese driver Takuma Koga spun for the next caution. Drew held the lead from the inside on the restart.
Pedroncelli and Idaho’s Travis Millburn came together fighting within the top-five and rookie Jake Drew of Fullerton maintained the lead on that restart as well. Love battled with Joey Iest for third while Moore tracked down Drew in lapped traffic. Moore used the outside to drive past Drew on the backstretch lead lap 90.
The wildest action occurred when the green flag came back out. Moore restarted outside Drew, then attempted to cut in between Drew and Iest into Turn 1. Iest and Moore had contact, shooting Moore up the hill into Drew. Love was tangled up in the incident as well. Moore, Drew, and Love would continue in the race but lost numerous positions. Love then spun on the frontstretch battling with Drew on the restart.
That caution set up a one-lap shootout with Iest in the lead and Pedroncelli restarting inside of him. Pedroncelli put together a strong run on the final lap, passing Iest into Turn 3 to become the next first-time West Series winner at Roseville.
In NASCAR Berco Redwood Late Models, Zampa was in second place when a spinout involving two other drivers required a caution flag on lap 23. Michael Mitchell of Loomis held the lead over Zampa on the restart while Cole Moore drove up to third. Zampa hounded Mitchell for the top spot, taking over the lead with an inside pass on the backstretch on lap 43.
Zampa took his sixth win ahead of Kylie Daniels, Cole Moore and Mitchell with Calvin Hegje winning a battle for fifth over Granite Bay’s John Moore, who wrapped up his first career track championship.
The action closed the 2021 circle track season at the one-third mile oval.
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!
American Canyon defeated visiting Napa High 55-33 behind Kapono Liu's second 300-yard rushing game of the season.
Badminton singles, doubles and co-ed tournaments were held at Redwood Middle School, with 115 students participating from River, Harvest, Redw…
Bridget Malone is one of five members of the 2021 class of the St. Helena High Athletic Hall of Fame who will be inducted in a ceremony Oct. 2…
Four Napa Valley high school cross country programs were among seven competing in Vine Valley Athletic League Center Meet No. 1 at Maxwell Pa…
Justin-Siena's Tessa Salvestrin, who was invited to play for a prestigious Minnesota boarding school after her 19-goal sophomore season, has b…
A roundup of recent Napa Valley prep sports results includes Justin-Siena cross country, Napa water polo and Vintage volleyball.