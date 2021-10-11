Auto Racing: Napa's Pedroncelli, Zampa win Roseville

ROSEVILLE — The annual NAPA AutoCare 150 presented by Berco Redwood at All American Speedway saw Napa’s Paul Pedroncelli Jr. pick up his first win in Roseville and Napa’s Dylan Zampa win one of six weekly NASCAR series championship races.

Points leader and 2020 ARCA Menards Series West champion Jesse Love lost the pole to 2021 Irwindale Speedway Late Model champion Dean Thompson by just .001 second but charged past Thompson to lead the opening lap. Granite Bay’s Cole Moore, the 2020 All American Speedway Late Model champ, took over on lap five.

North Carolina’s Taylor Gray was bounced from contention with a spin in turn two on lap 47 before being tagged by Boise’s Josh Fanopoulos. Heavy fluid on the backstretch necessitated a red flag with 100 laps remaining in the contest. The ensuing restart played to leading as he used the inside to lead lap 53. Both Brian Kamisky of Anderson and Japanese driver Takuma Koga spun for the next caution. Drew held the lead from the inside on the restart.

Pedroncelli and Idaho’s Travis Millburn came together fighting within the top-five and rookie Jake Drew of Fullerton maintained the lead on that restart as well. Love battled with Joey Iest for third while Moore tracked down Drew in lapped traffic. Moore used the outside to drive past Drew on the backstretch lead lap 90.