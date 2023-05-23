Napa’s Dylan Zampa thrilled the fans at NASCAR Armed Forces Night in Roseville once again, winning the 100-lap feature after a back-and-forth duel with John Moore of Granite Bay in Round 2 of the JM Environmental Wild West Super Series on May 13 at All American Speedway.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

“It just takes hard work and dedication from the Zampa Motorsports crew. We bust our butts day in and day out,” Zampa said. “Hats off to everyone else in the field. The competition is still super stout. Feels even more better to have a really really good car.”

Moore was also second to Zampa’s No. 92 car in the first round on May 6.

“First thing I want to say is congrats to Dylan his team,” Moore said. “They got that thing on rails, period. I drove him as hard as I could drive him without getting dirty. I have arguably the best team in the world. We’ll just keep working and try to beat the 92.”

Derek Thorn piloted a second JM Environmental entry to quick-time in highline qualifying, before 2020 All American Speedway track champion Cole Moore took the controls from the back of the field for the feature.

John Moore drove around the outside of Aidan Daniels of Fort Bragg to lead Lap 1. Cole Moore soared to second by just the fifth lap of the contest.

Zampa had a slower start to the race, seizing sixth from 2021 Junior Late Model track champion Kenna Mitchell of Loomis on Lap 12. He then moved into fifth on Lap 14. Zampa challenged Daniels for fourth. Daniels bounced off the front stretch wall for a hard crash on lap 26.

Jockeying on the restart saw Cole Moore retire to the pits after some contact. Zampa grabbed second from 2007 track champion Eric Schmidt of Roseville on Lap 33, and then went to work reeling in John Moore. A competition caution on Lap 52 brought the field together for a shootout.

John Moore picked the outside lane and Zampa drove inside of him. They raced-side-by-side with Zampa leading Lap 53. Moore crossed him over on the backstretch and led Lap 55. Zampa drove back to the inside but Moore held court on Lap 57.

Zampa finally cleared Moore on Lap 60. After the competition caution on Lap 79, Zampa nosed ahead of Moore for the lead. Schmidt and Mitchell collided in turn four and then Schmidt spun on the backstretch. Loomis’ Chris Scribner spun to avoid as well but all the drivers involved were able to continue.

Zampa left no doubters over the final run, winning by a 2.8-second margin. Roseville’s Josh Whitfield overhauled Schmidt for third in a tremendous underdog performance. Schmidt settled for fourth with Mitchell rounding out the top five.

For more information, visit allamericanspeedway.com or follow the speedway on social media.

Today in sports history: May 24 1935: Reds beat Phillies in MLB's first night game 1981: Bobby Unser wins controversial Indianapolis 500 1990: Edmonton Oilers win their fifth Stanley Cup in seven seasons 1992: Al Unser Jr. wins closest finish at Indianapolis 500 2009: Helio Castroneves becomes ninth driver to win Indianapolis 500 three times 2010: Lukas Lacko of Slovakia beats American Michael Yani in a 71-game match