Auto Racing: NASCAR returning to Sonoma Raceway in 2021

SONOMA — The Toyota/Save Mart 350, the annual NASCAR visit to Northern California’s wine country that was cancelled by COVID-19 restrictions this year, will return to Sonoma Raceway in 2021.
The stock car series will add three new tracks and expand road racing to six venues, a dramatic shift for a series known for its trademark racing on ovals.
The Sonoma race, the 16th of a 36-race schedule, will be run on June 6 — two weeks earlier than the event’s traditional date. The 90-lap race will use the entire 2.52 mile, 12-turn course, including the infamous “Carousel” between turns 5 and 6 that was re-introduced for NASCAR in 2019.
“NASCAR in Sonoma is the perfect way to kick off summer, and we look forward to bringing all the color and excitement back to Wine Country next June,” said Sonoma Raceway President and General Manager Steve Page in a statement on Wednesday.
Both Page and NASCAR officials stressed that the race will comply with all conditions or restrictions imposed by local and state health officials at the time.
“Trying to predict in September of 2020 what June of 2021 will be like isn’t possible,” said Page. “We are reaching out to our regular customers and taking deposits and we will try to put people in their regular seats, but we just don’t know the latitude we will have to fill seats and maintain social distancing.”
Since the Save Mart 350 was inaugurated at what was then known as Sears Point Raceway in 1989, Sonoma has been one of only two road racing venues on the NASCAR schedule — along with Watkins Glen in upstate New York — that spiced up an otherwise all-oval series. Last year, Charlotte Motor Speedway added a chicane to the superspeedway oval to create the “Roval,” essentially a turn on the backstretch that creates a hybrid that resembles a road course.
The schedule announced Wednesday, however, adds three of the country’s most iconic road racing venues to that schedule, a sign that turning right and going up and down hills is now a permanent repertoire for stock car drivers.
The road racing schedule includes Aug. 14 on the 2.439-mile road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It replaces the Brickyard 400, which has been a signature event for the last 27 years. The weekend is a doubleheader, with IndyCar racing on the 2.5-mile oval on Aug 15.
On May 23, the series will also go to the Circuit of The Americas, a pristine 3.426-mile road course in Austin, Texas, that has been host to Formula 1, IndyCar and IMSA competition. The Cup series will also return to the historic 4.048-mile Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin on July 4 for the first time since 1956, where NASCAR’s Xfinity series has raced since 2010.
“Some people have asked if NASCAR is becoming a road racing series,” quipped David Hart, a NASCAR executive, during a press teleconference announcing the schedule. “The answer is no. But we are on a journey to find balance across the board and with 13 intermediate-sized ovals and six road courses on the schedule, we’re happy with the balance we have.”
The shake-up in the schedule will also take NASCAR back to its roots of racing on the Daytona sand and bull ring tracks of the Southeast. The historic half mile, high-banked Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee has been a staple of the Cup series since 1960. For the race in March, it will be converted to a dirt track for the Cup event, although the format for the racing program has yet to be determined.
Deposits for tickets and camping for the 2021 Toyota/Save Mart 350 are now being accepted. All 2020 Toyota/Save Mart 350 ticketholders will be contacted by Sonoma Raceway regarding 2021 tickets in the coming weeks. For more information, visit SonomaRaceway.com or call 800-870-RACE (7223).
Watch Now: A montage of footage from the 2019 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.
