Auto Racing: NASCAR returning to Sonoma Raceway in 2021

Since the Save Mart 350 was inaugurated at what was then known as Sears Point Raceway in 1989, Sonoma has been one of only two road racing venues on the NASCAR schedule — along with Watkins Glen in upstate New York — that spiced up an otherwise all-oval series. Last year, Charlotte Motor Speedway added a chicane to the superspeedway oval to create the “Roval,” essentially a turn on the backstretch that creates a hybrid that resembles a road course.

The schedule announced Wednesday, however, adds three of the country’s most iconic road racing venues to that schedule, a sign that turning right and going up and down hills is now a permanent repertoire for stock car drivers.

The road racing schedule includes Aug. 14 on the 2.439-mile road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It replaces the Brickyard 400, which has been a signature event for the last 27 years. The weekend is a doubleheader, with IndyCar racing on the 2.5-mile oval on Aug 15.

On May 23, the series will also go to the Circuit of The Americas, a pristine 3.426-mile road course in Austin, Texas, that has been host to Formula 1, IndyCar and IMSA competition. The Cup series will also return to the historic 4.048-mile Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin on July 4 for the first time since 1956, where NASCAR’s Xfinity series has raced since 2010.