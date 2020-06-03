Auto Racing: NHRA Sonoma Nationals event at Sonoma Raceway cancelled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sonoma Raceway and the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) announced Wednesday the cancellation of the NHRA Sonoma Nationals Mello Yello Drag Racing Series race weekend at Sonoma Raceway, originally scheduled for July 24-26, 2020.

Since announcing the race postponement in early May, Sonoma Raceway and NHRA have worked closely to find an alternate date for the annual event, but with a limited number of options in the late fall, the raceway was not confident it could host a successful event.

“In working with NHRA’s revised 2020 season schedule, the best option for the NHRA Sonoma Nationals would have been in November, and with the uncertainty of weather, which would affect the racing and camping experience, we are not confident we could provide an event up to the standard our fans have come to expect,” said Steve Page, Sonoma Raceway president and general manager. “We are thankful for our passionate NHRA fans and can’t wait to get back to racing in 2021.”