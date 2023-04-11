St. Helena native Rico Abreu dominated the Jason Johnson Classic at 81 Speedway in Wichita, Kan., on Saturday night to claim his second win of the young season against the nation’s top professional sprint car drivers.

Abreu won his heat race as well as a short race between the top eight heat race finishers to earn the pole position before leading all 30 laps on the three-eighths-mile clay oval to claim his second win this year on the national World of Outlaws sprint car tour.

The St. Helena High graduate began his 2023 season on March 18 at Lincoln Speedway in Abottstown, Pa., where he won the feature race against a deeply talented field that included the top teams from the WoO national tour and teams from the so-called “Pennsylvania Posse,” one of the country’s most competitive local regions for sprint car racing.

As he did in Pennsylvania, the 2014 USAC National Midget Series Champion credited his crew for the fast start to a young season while speaking on the victory stand in front of a packed grandstand and to the national audience of the FloRacing streaming network.

“It all comes down to my team,” Abreu of a team led by Ricky Warner, one of the most experienced and accomplished crew chiefs in the sport. “Ricky’s critical thinking, the way Zack adapts to Ricky’s thinking and how Brady processes and works through things, it’s all cool to see.”

Abreu's 11th career win with the World of Outlaws paid tribute to the late Jason Johnson, who lost his life in a sprint car seven years ago. Johnson's widow, Bobbi, and son, Jaxx, were on hand.

Despite his outright speed, the win last weekend — Abreu’s 11th career victory with the WoO tour — wasn’t assured until he crossed under the checkered flag with another Californian, Carson Macedo of Lemoore, just a split second behind. With his runner-up finish, Macedo left Wichita with the championship points lead for the World of Outlaws national tour.

With the team shop in Indianapolis, Abreu is planning a race schedule in true independent racing tradition of an “outlaw,” in which he will race a “mix and match” schedule with up to three different series but without committing a full season to any one of them.

On tap next for Abreu is five days of racing in mid-May at Eldora Speedway in Ohio that includes the Kings Royal, one of the season’s highest paying races.