TULARE — Rico Abreu swept the biggest prize in California sprint car racing Saturday night, the three-day Trophy Cup at the Thunderbowl Raceway, by winning three feature races in three days, something no other driver has done in the 26-year history of the event.
In a unique format for sprint car racing that inverts the entire field, Abreu scored all three wins by coming from deep in the grid, including a 17th starting spot in the Saturday night finale.
“This is the best I’ve ever driven in my life,” said Abreu, of St. Helena, about dominating a race that drew drivers from at least six states in addition to California. “I’ve dreamed of winning this race and I’ve been in contention before but this year a lot of things came together to make it happen”.
Abreu set the stage for Saturday’s finale by winning a close battle on Thursday night, passing last year’s Trophy Cup champion, the former World of Outlaws driver Jac Haudenschild, on the last corner of the last lap to win by less than a foot at the finish line.
Abreu returned to the winner’s stand in only a slightly less dramatic fashion on Friday night after passing two-time Trophy Cup champion Shane Golobic on the backstretch during last lap on the three-eighths mile oval to claim the checkered flag by a few car lengths.
Those two wins gave Abreu one of the highest point totals among the 89 entered drivers going into the Saturday night finale, forcing him to start one row from the back — not the front — of the main event in keeping with a Trophy Cup tradition. In a format that encourages hard driving and places a premium on passing cars, all races in the Trophy Cup require the fastest cars to start at the rear of the field and earn points based on the number of cars they pass.
The driver who passes the most cars over the three days earns the Trophy Cup championship, even if they don’t win the feature race on any night. That sets up a “race within a race” where the drivers at the front of the grid may be racing for a race win while the faster cars are storming through the field to earn passing points to win the overall title.
You have free articles remaining.
But in a race that mixes the patience to stay out of trouble with the aggressiveness to pass as many cars as possible, Abreu outran the adding machines and left no doubt that the title was his. After starting 17th on the grid, Abreu moved to ninth by lap 18 and was scored sixth at a fuel stop on lap 32. Over the remaining 18 laps, Abreu picked off the cars at the front of the field one by one as he slingshot around the oval in the top groove up against the retaining wall with no room for error.
Over the closing laps Abreu caught race leader Aaron Reutzel of Texas, a two-time ASCS series national champion, and stormed past him when Reutzel hit a rut in the track and bounced off the retaining wall giving Abreu the opening he needed to take the lead over the last seven laps and the win.
Many former Trophy Cup champions have won a race or two over the weekend, but this is the first time that the overall champion has won all three main events over the three days.
“This track is fun and unique,” said Abreu of the Tulare Thunderbowl. “It really suits an aggressive style of driving and it’s where I drove my very first sprint car race.”
The Trophy Cup win was Abreu’s second major sprint car victory in two weeks, after he drove to the win in the Cotton Classic at Kings Speedway in Hanford last week.
“I made some changes with the people who work on the car and I have a new crew chief,” said Abreu to explain his newfound consistency on the track. “The positivity on our crew is really good.”