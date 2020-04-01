Auto Racing: Tickets on sale for Vermeil Classic at Calistoga Speedway

Calistoga Speedway officials announced Wednesday that tickets are now on sale for the 13th annual Louie Vermeil Classic on Sept. 4-5, the half-mile oval’s traditional Labor Day weekend event that features two nights of racing with both the Amsoil USAC/CRA non-wing sprint cars and the winged sprint cars of the King of the West/Fujitsu series.

Promoter Tommy Hunt, of HMC Promotions, noted that cooperation of local officials made scheduling the race possible.

“We are thankful to Napa County and the City of Calistoga for honoring their past commitment to auto racing at this historic facility,” said Hunt, as the city completes a complicated purchase of the Napa County Fairgrounds property, which includes the racetrack, from the county.

Calistoga Speedway, which has run a very limited schedule for two years as the sale has progressed, has scheduled a busy September, with the Wine Country Showdown featuring the World of Outlaws Nos Energy Drink sprint cars scheduled two weeks later on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Fans who purchased reserved seats in 2019 for the Louie Vermeil Classic, which honors one of the founders and long-time president of the Northern Auto Racing Club (which is now known as the KWS series), can renew those reserved seats through April 30.