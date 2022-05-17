Auto Racing: Zampa improves to 5-0 in Late Models

ROSEVILLE – The sizzling hot start to the 2022 NASCAR Berco Redwood Late Model season for Dylan Zampa continued Saturday night during All American Speedway’s Armed Forces Night, as the Napa High senior swept the twin 35-lap features to extend his record to 5-0 on the year.

Zampa started eighth in the nightcap after winning the opener earlier in the evening. He marched through the field, passing Loomis’ Michael Mitchell for third on lap 12 and then working past 2021 Modified champion Eric Price, Jr. for second on lap 15. Passing 2021 Late Model champion John Moore of Granite Bay for the lead was a larger challenge. Zampa tried several crossover attempts on both ends of the one-third mile speedway.

Zampa finally cleared Moore with a crossover on lap 25. The race was not over yet as 2021 Jr. Late Model champion Kenna Mitchell of Loomis tangled with Price for third in Turn 1, requiring a caution on lap 27. Fort Bragg’s Aidan Daniels, the 2020 Junior Late Model champion, spun on the front stretch to set up a an additional caution and a four-lap shootout. Zampa was undeterred, charging ahead to top Moore, Auburn’s Thomas Martin, Michael Mitchell, and Price.

“It’s a stout field and everyone, to me, felt close in that race,” Zampa said. “Just glad that Eric (Price) and John (Moore) ran me clean and I hope we can do it next time we come here.”

The first 35-lap feature opened with battling between Daniels and Henk Gaalswyk, Jr. of Ripon. After racing side-by-side the race went under yellow on lap two when Kylie Daniels of Fort Bragg spun on the front stretch and collected Moore.

The battling continued with Aidan Daniels taking the lead from Gaalswyk. Thomas Martin dove inside Daniels in Turn 1 for the lead on lap 14 but the caution flew for Eric Price spinning in Turn 4. Daniels battled inside Martin for the lead on the restart with Kenna Mitchell and Zampa in the mix in a two-by-two formation on lap 20.

Martin got sideways in Turn 1 on lap 22, setting up a three-wide duel that allowed Daniels to clear for the lead on lap 23 and bring Zampa with him. David Lewellen of Modesto backed into the wall in Turn 1 to require a red flag on lap 24, but the driver was uninjured.

Zampa seized the lead around the outside of Aidan Daniels on the restart and never relinquished it for the victory. Kenna Mitchell worked her way past Daniels for second with Michael Mitchell and Martin rounding out the top five.