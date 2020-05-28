Baseball/Softball: Idled umpires lament more than lost income

In early March at Cleve Borman Field in Yountville, just before sports were shut down to curb community spread of the coronavirus, Mike Gaul began what he figured would be yet another busy season of umpiring.
The Napa Valley Baseball Club 14-and-under team's American Legion game at the Veterans Home of California ballpark was one Gaul will not soon forget – and not just because he hasn’t been able to umpire since.
“That gave me 60 years of officiating baseball games at all levels, college through Little League,” he said. “I’ve been truly blessed over the years to be part of a game that allowed me to go to Cal State Fresno in the middle 60’s and later enjoy a career teaching in my hometown of Vallejo for 40-plus years.”
Tthe COVID-19 pandemic has made it a bittersweet celebration for Gaul.
“It’s really been a surreal spring in this lost season so far,” he said. “I personally have not been badly affected money-wise. I’m more affected by the loss so many senior athletes have felt due to their cancelled games.”
After working the American Legion game, the avid San Francisco Giants fan went to Arizona with his wife and another couple to see some spring training games. The trip ended on a winning note, with the Giants beating the Texas Rangers in five innings, 6-4, on March 11. Normally a win would make the trip back seem shorter – except that the Giants haven’t been able to play since.
“Needless to say, the drive home from Arizona was very subdued,” Gaul recalled.
Gary Frieders is the president, treasurer, baseball assigner and website manager of the Northern Coast Officials Association. The Santa Rosa resident said the NCOA oversees about 120 officials who work baseball, softball, basketball and, in Marin County in the spring, boys volleyball.
He said his umpires are missing out on an average of $65 a game and that a few of them like to umpire seven days a week. In Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties, one can usually officiate high school baseball and softball during the week and Little League and men’s baseball games on the weekends.
“For two guys I know, it’s their primary income, so they’re kinda hurting,” Frieders said. “Being an assigner, I’m also losing assigning income. It’s not a lot, but it’s still income. Fortunately, I do still have a morning job – I work for a payroll service company – and my wife has her job. But I calculated that between my college baseball assignments and what I probably would have gotten working high school games would have been pretty close to $10,000. To me it’s a drop in the hat, a petty amount compared to what people who work in restaurants have lost being laid off.”
The irony of the shutdown has been that the weather hasn’t been this dry in years.
“The only nice thing is I haven't had to deal with rescheduling of rainouts, but I would rather be dealing with rainout rescheduling than no scheduling at all,” said Frieders, a Wisconsin native. “There’s been nice weather, so it would be nice if games were being played.”
Frieders said most umpires do it for more than the money – to stay involved in the game, be a positive influence on young people, or just enjoy the outdoors – and that the shutdown has shifted his priorities.
“I’ve been officiating for close to 35 years now and this is the longest I’ve been shut down besides vacations or whatever. Part of it is kind of nice, to have all this time to spend with my wife and get some things around the house done. But I still kinda miss going out there.”
While it seems that following shelter-in-place orders could provide time for less-experienced umpires to brush up on the rules, Frieders said there’s no substitute for learning on the job.
“I’ve been doing this a long time – training officials, writing training materials and conducting meetings – and the same way athletes are visual learners, the best way is to get out there and experience it. You can watch and agree on everything about it, but you need to actually go out and physically face that situation to be able to react accordingly. But I haven’t put that much out there to my guys. Once games start up again, I'll start putting some stuff out there. But in the meantime, you’re just watching and waiting.”
Steve Meyer, coordinator and assigner for the Napa Valley Umpires Association, said it is contracted to work games played by the Napa Valley Baseball Club’s 14-, 17- and 19-and-under teams, St. Helena Thunderbirds under-14 softball, and Napa Joe DiMaggio League 19-and-under baseball.
“We have been fortunate to facilitate around 225 games per season for the past four years coming into this year,” said Meyer, also a longtime high school baseball coach at Justin-Siena. “We have also taken care of the Napa Valley 4th of July Invitational Tournament, the Joe DiMaggio State Tournament and some fall ball activities.
“We have roughly 30 umpires who have been affected one way or another by not getting assignments or having games cancelled. We had 60 games scheduled so far this year, with 47 of them not being played for the younger teams. The older teams and tournaments usually begin in late May and go through the beginning of August, with some fall ball games being scheduled. The Joe DiMaggio League has already announced it will not be having a league this year, statewide, and the Napa Valley 4th of July Invitational will not happen at the Veteran's Home and Justin-Siena High School.”
Meyer said Jeff Lemke tries to make a living officiating and umpiring for the NVUA. Lemke works high school games, Catholic school junior high basketball games, After Class Enrichment basketball games played by Silverado, Harvest and Redwood middle schools, Optimist Youth Basketball, the annual Dan Clark Tournament for middle school teams at Justin-Siena, tournaments played by St. John's Lutheran and St. Apollinaris, all three levels of NVBC American Legion baseball, and Joe DiMaggio Baseball.
“Since I ref high school and junior high basketball and umpire, it has affected me in the pocketbook,” he said. “My games at the Dan Clark Tournament were cut off on March 12. I haven’t refereed or umpired since then.”
Like the athletes and coaches, Lemke can’t wait for sports to resume.
“I’m not sure what the different leagues will do this coming season, but I took several surveys to see if I would or could work games once they decide what to do,” he said. “The surveys asked questions like ‘Would you wear a mask to work games?’ or ‘Would you go to other cities or schools to work games?’ I responded ‘yes’ to all of them.
“Money is a big reason I do it, and the interaction with other officials. I enjoy working with them as well as the coaches. I’ve been reffing and umpiring for a long time and I was hoping to quit on my own someday. I didn't want a virus to make my decision for me.”
