Baseball/Softball: Idled umpires lament more than lost income

“The only nice thing is I haven't had to deal with rescheduling of rainouts, but I would rather be dealing with rainout rescheduling than no scheduling at all,” said Frieders, a Wisconsin native. “There’s been nice weather, so it would be nice if games were being played.”

Frieders said most umpires do it for more than the money – to stay involved in the game, be a positive influence on young people, or just enjoy the outdoors – and that the shutdown has shifted his priorities.

“I’ve been officiating for close to 35 years now and this is the longest I’ve been shut down besides vacations or whatever. Part of it is kind of nice, to have all this time to spend with my wife and get some things around the house done. But I still kinda miss going out there.”

While it seems that following shelter-in-place orders could provide time for less-experienced umpires to brush up on the rules, Frieders said there’s no substitute for learning on the job.