Baseball: Tim Haubursin, former Calistoga ace, passes away at 58

“One of the things that I have told people, is that it was very apparent to me, even playing with him, that he knew and understood pitching at a very early age,” said Scott Haubursin, a 1981 Calistoga High graduate, who played on teams with his brother. “I was very lucky to not only play with him, but just watch him pitch. He just loved to compete. He respected the game.”

There was no ego, no arrogance, no attitude to Tim Haubursin, according to Wycoff. He was a “true team guy,” she said.

“I always just saw him excited and wanting to get in and wanting to start the game and wanting to be in there pitching and winning the game for the team,” said Wycoff, a 1979 Calistoga High graduate. “I feel like he was at home when he was pitching a game and he just felt comfortable doing that. He took it on his shoulders to make sure that he did well for the team. He didn’t want to let any of his guys down.

“It was a pure pleasure to watch him play, because he was so good at what he did. It was really inspiring to watch him, because I think he felt the most comfortable and the most at peace when he was pitching. I feel like when I would watch him, I just felt in my heart that he was right where he wanted to be, because he just looked very comfortable and it was something that he was that good at.