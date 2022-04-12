Mets’ Tom Seaver statue unveiling to be attended by widow Nancy and daughters

PHILADELPHIA — The Franchise is 10 feet high, 13 1/2 feet in length, and weighs 3,200 pounds. The statue, that is.

The highly anticipated Tom Seaver statue will be unveiled at 10:30 a.m. during a pregame ceremony on Friday at Citi Field before the Mets’ home opener against the Diamondbacks. Nancy, Seaver’s widow, and their two daughters, Sarah and Anne, will be in attendance at the Home Run Apple to see the statue for the first time.

“This is a wonderful way to honor Dad’s legacy, and to celebrate his wonderful years in New York,” said Sarah Seaver, Tom’s oldest daughter. “The Mets have been working on this for years, and to see William Behrends’ vision come to fruition is so exciting and very touching. We are thrilled to share this with all the fans who supported Dad throughout his career.”

The statue, sculpted by William Behrends, was commissioned by the Wilpon-owned Mets in 2019. It will feature his iconic drop and drive delivery and is said to be two times life-size to scale. It consists of 2,000 pounds of bronze and 1,2000 pounds of structural stainless steel. The granite mound the statue sits on is approximately three feet in height.

The sculptor tried to capture the enormity of what Seaver meant to the Mets organization.

“Tom Seaver’s larger than life presence on the mound and his dynamic pitching delivery were both a challenge and a rich inspiration to me as a sculptor,” said Behrends. “I am most grateful to the Seaver family for being so generous with their time in sharing stories of him and insights into the extraordinary man he was.”

Seaver died at age 75 at his home in Calistoga, Calif., following complications from Lyme disease, dementia and COVID-19. He dropped out of public life in March of 2019 after being diagnosed with dementia.

He left behind 311 victories, 3,640 career strikeouts, three Cy Young Awards and his starring role in the Miracle Mets 1969 championship season.

“There is a reason he was called ‘The Franchise,’” said team owner Steve Cohen. “You can’t measure what Tom Seaver meant to this organization. This magnificent statue will be a wonderful daily reminder to Mets fans coming to Citi Field that Tom Seaver is forever a Mets legend.”

