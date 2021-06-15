You won't see Giants and Phillies on NBC Sports Bay Area -- here's where to find them

You'll need to adjust your TVs — on cellphones — for these baseball games.

The weekend's three-game series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Francisco Giants are moving off NBC Sports Bay Area and will instead only be shown on the streaming service Peacock, allowing fans to see the action nationwide.

The games, which will be played in Oracle Park, will be shown on Peacock rather than the traditional cable channel owned by Comcast's subsidiary NBC Universal, Major League Baseball announced on Monday. The telecast will also combine broadcasters from both teams.

The Giants' Jon Miller will call the play-by-play, and he'll be joined by Giants analyst Mike Krukow as well as former Phillies sluggers John Kruk and Jimmy Rollins, who each provide color commentary on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which carries Phillies games. The livestream will also include special features and guest contributors, the league's news release said.

The series opener Friday is scheduled for 6:45 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday's games will both kick off at 1:05 p.m.

So, how are you going to watch the game? These are your options: