Jomon Dotson was not feeling well, as he came down with the flu the day before Pro Day at the University of Nevada.
Dotson, a starting cornerback during the 2018 season for the Wolf Pack, was still able to take part in the workouts on March 13 with scouts from NFL teams looking on at Mackay Stadium in Reno.
“I got really sick, but I was still able to go out there and perform,” Dotson said in a telephone interview on Saturday. “I’m pretty sure that if I wasn’t sick, I could have done a lot better.
“I was able to do what I could. I felt I did pretty good.”
Dotson, a 2014 graduate of American Canyon High School and the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2013 All-Napa County team his senior season, joined other Nevada players in strength, conditioning and speed drills, according to a report in the Reno Gazette Journal .
Dotson was timed at 4.41 seconds in the 40-yard run.
His vertical jump was 40 ½ inches and his broad jump was measured at 11 feet.
He also did 16 straight repititons at 225 pounds in the bench press.
“I’m hoping these teams like what I can bring and how I can help their team,” Dotson said. “I just know I wasn’t 100 percent. If I was 100 percent, I could have done a lot more.”
He was listed at 5-foot-10 ½ and 181 pounds.
Dotson also went through position-specific drills focusing on footwork at Pro Day.
He is now hoping to hear from teams leading up to the NFL draft. He also could have private workouts or in-home visits with teams.
Dotson is working out on his own.
The NFL draft is April 25-27 in Nashville, Tennessee.
“I feel good about my chances and my abilities,” he said.
Dotson played his senior season for the Wolf Pack as a graduate transfer, as he left the University of Washington following his junior season. He is pursuing a master’s in justice management, with an emphasis in law enforcement.
Dotson had a good season for Nevada, starting all 13 games and helping the Wolf Pack (8-5 overall) to a second-place finish in the West Division of the Mountain West Conference.
For the season, he was third on the defense with 75 total tackles, including 63 solo stops. He broke up six passes, forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles.
Dotson tied for the team lead with seven total tackles for Nevada in a 16-13 win on Dec. 29 over Arkansas State in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl. He intercepted a pass in the third quarter and also had two passes broken up.
He received the Defensive Newcomer of the Year award at the team’s banquet.
Dotson also earned Academic All-Mountain West honors.
He set school records for career rushing yards (4,976), rushing touchdowns (60), all-purpose yards (5,499) and points scored (374) at American Canyon High.
He was named as the Solano County Athletic Conference Back of the Year, first-team All-SCAC and second-team All-CIF Sac-Joaquin Section as a senior for the Wolves in 2013.