Jared Horn made the start on Saturday and pitched a season-high six innings in a no-decision for the University of California in the Bears’ 10-5 nonconference win over Long Beach State at Evans Diamond in Berkeley.
Horn, a Vintage High School graduate who in his junior season at Cal, allowed two runs (both earned) on four hits, struck out three and hit one batter. He faced 22 batters and threw 65 pitches. He got six groundouts and eight fly-outs.
He did not walk anyone.
“We’re playing good ball right now,” Horn, a right-hander, said calbears.com. “I think our offense is swinging the bat well and our pitchers are picking each other up.”
Cal honored a group of former teams from the 1970s for their contributions to the baseball program, according to a report at calbears.com.
“It’s always great to see those guys over the years,” Cal head coach Mike Neu, who is a Vintage High graduate, said on the Bears’ website. “I’ve gotten a chance to know those guys pretty well. It’s such a great group, and it’s also good for our guys to know the history of the program.”
Big day for MacNichols
Jake MacNichols had a double and a triple and scored two runs for host Santa Clara University in Saturday’s 6-4 West Coast Conference loss to San Francisco.
MacNichols, a Vintage High graduate, was 2-for-3 in the game.
Narrow losses for NVC
Napa Valley College (3-13 overall, 2-7 Bay Valley Conference) lost consecutive games to host Yuba College-Marysville, 2-1 in 11 innings last Tuesday and 1-0 on Saturday.
Napa Valley and Yuba each scored a run in the 10th inning and Yuba scored a run in the 11th inning to win the first game.
Felipe Gonzalez started and pitched eight shutout innings for Napa Valley. Gonzalez allowed just two hits, struck out 10 and walked four.
Stefan Raeth gave up one run (earned) on three hits and struck out two in two innings of relief. Drew Anderson pitched two-thirds of an inning and allowed one run (unearned).
The top hitters for the Storm were Clayton Espino (2-for-5, RBI), Carter Pennington (2-for-5, double), Raeth (1-for-5), Tyler Peters (1-for-6), Hunter Leavitt (1-for-3), Antonio Diaz (1-for-5), Trent Davis (1-for-5), and Joseph Bogdan (1-for-3).
In the second game, Raeth pitched seven innings and allowed one run (earned) on five hits, walked two and struck out six.
Tanner Fonoti struck out one in one inning of relief.
The top hitters were Raeth (2-for-4), Pennington (2-for-4), Diaz (2-for-4), Peters (1-for-4), Espino (1-for-4), and Bogdan (1-for-3).
Yuba scored the game’s only run in the first inning.