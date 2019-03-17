The Seattle Mariners assigned Kris Negron, a utility player from Napa, outright to Tacoma of the Pacific Coast League last week.
The move was reported by The Associated Press and www.mlb.com, as Negron cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate.
Negron is listed on the Tacoma Rainiers roster.
Tacoma opens the 2019 PCL season on Thursday, April 4 at Sacramento.
Negron, a 2004 graduate of Vanden High School, went to UC Davis on a baseball scholarship. After one year with the Aggies, he transferred to Cosumnes River College-Sacramento.
He was selected in the seventh round of the 2006 major league draft by the Boston Red Sox. He was traded to Cincinnati in 2009.
Negron made his Major League debut on June 7, 2012.
He was acquired by Seattle in a trade from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for cash considerations last year. He was called up by the Mariners from Tacoma, as teams expanded their rosters, last September.
Community College Baseball
Napa Valley College broke a five-game losing streak by beating Los Medanos-Pittsburg, 14-12, in 10 innings on Saturday. The Storm is 1-4 in the Bay Valley Conference, 2-10 overall.
The Storm lost to Los Medanos, 18-3, on March 12. NVC was led by Clayton Espino (2-for-3, RBI), Stefan Raeth (1-for-4, home run, two RBIs), Carter Pennington (1-for-5), Tyler Peters (1-for-5), Noah Wallen (1-for-3), and Joseph Bogdan (1-for-3).
Napa Valley lost to Los Medanos, 12-7, on March 14. The Storm was led by Raeth (3-for-4, RBI), Pennington (2-for-5, three RBIs, double), Peters (2-for-3, RBI, double), Espino (2-for-5), Trent Davis (1-for-5, RBI), and Louis Hall (1-for-4, RBI).
Napa Valley lost its game on March 15 to College of Marin-Kentfield, 6-2. The Storm was led by Raeth (2-for-4), Hunter Leavitt (2-for-4, double), Antonio Diaz (2-for-4), Espino (2-for-4, double), Pennington (1-for-4), Davis (1-for-4, RBI), and Bogdan (1-for-2).
A five-run 10th inning led Napa Valley past Los Medanos, snapping the Storm’s losing skid. The Storm out-hit Los Medanos, 16-9.
NVC was led by Pennington (3-for-6, RBI), Espino (3-for-6, RBI, double), Diaz (2-for-5, double), Wallen (2-for-5, two RBIs, double), Hall (2-for-4, two RBIs), Peters (2-for-7, RBI), Raeth (1-for-4, four RBIs),and Davis (1-for-4, two RBIs).