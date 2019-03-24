Jared Horn, a Vintage High School graduate, started and pitched four innings in a no-decision for UC Berkeley as the Bears fell to host Oregon State on Saturday in a Pac-12 game at Goss Stadium, 3-2, in Corvallis, Oregon.
Horn, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior right-hander who was making his third appearance of the 2019 season, allowed on run (earned) on four hits, struck out three and walked one batter.
He faced 16 batters and threw 58 pitches, getting four groundball outs and four fly-ball outs.
It was Horn’s third start of the season.
Horn, a Vintage High School graduate, underwent an appendectomy and missed the first month of the season for the Bears.
This is Horn’s third year in the Cal program. He made 15 starts as a sophomore last year and was 5-5 with a 6.15 earned run average. As a freshman, he was 3-5 with a 4.64 ERA. He had 15 starts and made 16 appearances.
Horn is one of the top pitchers to come out of the Napa Valley. He was 9-2 with a 0.67 ERA and 124 strikeouts in a senior season in 2016 that was highlighted by several honors: Monticello Empire League Player of the Year, honorable mention from Rawlings/Perfect Game All-America, CalHiSports.com All-State Super Elite first team, second team All-America from MaxPreps.com, and American Family Insurance All-USA California All-State Team.
Community College Baseball
Tyler Peters, Carter Pennington, Trent Davis and Joseph Bogdan each homered to lead Napa Valley College in a 19-17 Bay Valley Conference win over host Solano Community College on Thursday.
Napa Valley (3-11 overall, 2-5 Bay Valley Conference) scored six runs in the ninth inning. The Storm out-hit Solano, 19-16.
Napa Valley was led by Davis (4-for-6, three RBIs, two doubles, home run), Peters (4-for-5, RBI, home run), Clayton Espino (3-for-6), Pennington (3-for-6, four RBIs, home run), Bogdan (2-for-4, four RBIs, double, home run), Stefan Raeth (1-for-6, two RBIs, double), Hunter Leavitt (1-for-4, two RBIs, double), and Antonio Diaz (1-for-6, three RBIs).
Big day for MacNichols
Jake MacNichols, a Vintage High graduate, was 2-for-3, with a double, home run, two RBIs and two runs scored for Santa Clara University in Friday’s 14-8 nonconference loss to host Cal State Northridge.
MacNichols leads Santa Clara with six home runs.
Double for Brandow
Vintage High graduate Jason Brandow was 1-for-4 with a double for Cal State Fullerton in a 4-3 win over host Long Beach State on Saturday at Blair Field.