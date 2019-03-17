Kendall Martin is off to an outstanding start in women’s college track and field for UC Santa Barbara.
Martin, a true freshman who is from Napa, placed fourth overall and set a personal-best mark of 37.09 meters in the javelin throw on March 1 at the Beach Opener Invitational at Long Beach State.
Martin, a 2018 Justin-Siena High School graduate, followed that up with another personal record, throwing four meters farther at 41.35 meters/135.7 feet, while earning second-place overall for host UCSB in a meet against Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo and UC Riverside on March 9.
Her mark now stands at No. 4 on the UCSB all-time list for the women’s javelin.
Martin was on the track and field team all four of her years at Justin-Siena and was a member of the Napa Track Club for seven years.
She is a six-time USA Track & Field Pacific Association champion in the javelin and a five-time Junior Olympic qualifier.
She was third at the 2017 USATF Youth National Championships and fourth at the 2015 USATF Youth National Championships.
She was a team captain and the Braves’ MVP in both 2017 and 2018. She ran on the school-record 4x100 meter relay team in 2016.
She also competed for Justin-Siena in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and on the mile relay team.
She qualified every high school season for the CIF North Coast Section Meet of Champions at UC Berkeley in the 300 hurdles and 4x100 relay.
Prep Boys Soccer
Vintage High (20-2-2 overall), the Vine Valley Athletic League champion, is No. 5 in the Prep2Prep.com North Coast Section Top-25 Rankings.
Prep Boys Basketball
Napa High (23-6 overall), which won the Vine Valley Athletic League title, is No. 24 in the final Prep2Prep.com North Coast Section Top-25 Rankings.
Prep Basketball
The boys and girls basketball teams at Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth were recently named as the state teams of the year in California by CalHiSports.com.
It’s the second year in a row that Sierra Canyon (32-3) was named as the Boys State Team of the Year.
Sierra Canyon (33-1) is the Girls State Teams of the Year.
College Basketball
Amadou Sow, a freshman forward for UC Santa Barbara, was named Second Team on the All-Big West Conference team, it was announced.
Sow, who played for Prolific Prep Academy of Napa, is averaging 12.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Sow averages 23.8 minutes per game.
“Amadou is one of the best freshmen I have ever coached,” head coach Joe Pasternack said in a story at ucsbgauchos.com. “Ever since he got to UCSB, he has honored the process and he is being rewarded for that.”