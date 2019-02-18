Luis Arroyo knows only one way to play football.
“It’s about wanting to be out there and to compete. It’s wanting to be No. 1,” said Arroyo.
“I’ve learned that it’s always in the trenches is where it’s won,” he added. “It’s also about helping the team grow and growing as a family with your teammates.”
Arroyo, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound senior offensive tackle-nose guard who was selected as the Vine Valley Athletic League Lineman of the Year for Vintage High School last fall, will continue his football career at UC Davis, where he accepted an opportunity to be a preferred walk-on for the Aggies.
He announced his commitment to UC Davis, which tied for the Big Sky Conference title last fall with Eastern Washington and Weber State, on Jan. 30 on Twitter. Arroyo, a two-way player for VVAL champion Vintage, has been accepted academically to UC Davis and will make a visit to campus to see a spring practice later this week.
“It’s what I’ve always wanted to do, especially to represent my high school and my community,” said Arroyo, 18. “I’ve got to keep working as hard as I can and put myself in a position to get a spot and help the team.”
Arroyo recently met with Mark Speckman, the Aggies’ assistant head coach. Vintage coach Dylan Leach has also spoken with Speckman as well as Aggies head coach Dan Hawkins, honored as the Eddie Robinson FCS National Coach of the Year and the Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year.
“As I told coach Hawkins and coach Speckman who recruited him, this is a kid that you’re going to fall in love with,” Leach said. “His work ethic is second to none. The environment that he brings to the weight room is second to none.
“Once he gets there, I have a feeling that he’s going to excel and put himself in a position to become a starter and leader on that team. The attitude that he brings to a team atmosphere, it’s inspiring and it makes it fun to go to work every day.”
Arroyo had an outstanding season for Vintage (10-3 overall), which overcame back-to-back nonleague losses to Wood and Acalanes-Lafayette to begin the 2018 season.
The Crushers went undefeated and won the VVAL title in the league’s inaugural season. They received the No. 8 seed for the CIF North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs.
The Crushers had playoff wins over No. 9 James Logan-Union City, 36-0, and No. 1 Antioch, 24-21 in double overtime.
Their season ended in the semifinals with a 14-3 loss to San Ramon Valley-Danville, the No. 4 seed.
It was Vintage’s first league title since the 2005 season.
It was also the Crushers’ first playoff wins since the 1986 season.
“We had an amazing year,” said Arroyo, who was credited with 23 pancake blocks. “We got so much support, even at away games. Our visiting side was more packed than the other team’s home side. We had great support from our community and our school.
“The coaching staff really pushed us. It was really just trusting each other and trusting the staff.”
Arroyo received several honors, including:
* Lineman of the Year on the All-Napa County team.
* Honorable mention North Bay on the San Francisco Chronicle’s All-Metro team.
* First-team unanimous at tackle on offense and first-team unanimous at defensive line on the All-VVAL team.
* Third-team offense, www.prep2prep.com All-North Coast Section.
* Vintage High Lineman of the Year.
“Luis is what we call that classic diamond in the rough,” said Leach. “He’s constantly just getting bigger and he’s constantly getting stronger. He works his butt off in the weight room.
“He wants to learn and he wants to execute. I have no doubt in my mind that he will take advantage of this situation and put himself in a position to get on scholarship as soon as possible. He really wanted to go to Davis.”
UC Davis went 10-3 last fall. The Aggies ended the regular season by beating Sacramento State, 56-13, in the Causeway Classic. They beat Northern Iowa, 23-16, and lost to Eastern Washington, 34-29, in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
UC Davis ended the season No. 7 in the STATS FCS Top 25 poll and No. 8 in the American Football Coaches Association poll.
“This is a great spot for him,” said Leach. “His toughness is what he hangs his hat on. His enjoyment of the game and his ability to learn and take the learning and execute it will pay dividends for him. His work ethic will put him in a position to make that team. I think it will pay off in the end.”
Arroyo, who has a 3.6 GPA and is on the school’s honor roll, has not declared a major. His older sister, Nayeli Arroyo, is a sophomore at UC Davis.
Arroyo played in last month’s Tri-County All-Star Game at Ellison Field in Petaluma.